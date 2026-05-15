It May Be Easier To Strengthen Your Brain Than Scientists Once Thought
For years, the prevailing belief was that cognitive decline is simply part of getting older: something to accept rather than actively address. But a growing body of research is challenging that assumption, suggesting the brain may remain far more adaptable throughout adulthood than scientists once believed.
New research adds compelling evidence1 to this shift, following nearly 4,000 adults over three years to measure changes in brain health—and the results suggest your daily habits may play a bigger role in long-term brain function than previously thought.
How the research was designed
The brain's capacity to change and adapt (known as neuroplasticity) has been well-documented in younger populations, but researchers have long debated how much this adaptability persists into middle age and beyond. This study set out to measure whether brain health could meaningfully improve across the adult lifespan with consistent engagement in cognitive training and lifestyle interventions.
Researchers at the Center for BrainHealth at The University of Texas at Dallas followed 3,966 adults ages 19 to 94 for three years. They developed a multidimensional assessment called the BrainHealth Index (BHI) to measure three core areas:
- Clarity: cognitive function, including focus, reasoning, and memory
- Connectedness: social engagement and sense of purpose
- Emotional balance: mental well-being and stress regulation
Participants completed the BHI assessment every six months while engaging with an online platform that offered cognitive training, lifestyle modules, and one-on-one coaching.
Gains showed up at every age
Over three years, participants showed sustained improvements in overall brain health and all three component areas, regardless of where they started. Those who engaged more consistently with the training tools, strategy-based learning, and brain-healthy habits showed the greatest gains. Improvements were observed across age groups, genders, and education levels.
The concept of "brain health span" refers to how long a person maintains strong cognitive and emotional functioning throughout life: not just the absence of disease, but the presence of mental sharpness, emotional resilience, and purpose-driven engagement. The study authors describe extending brain health span as "critical to aligning health span with lifespan," essentially helping people live well for as long as they live.
Participants in this study were self-selected and likely highly motivated; they chose to sign up for a brain health program, which may not reflect the general population. Additionally, several study authors are inventors on a pending patent for the BrainHealth Index platform being studied, representing a potential conflict of interest.
Habits that support a sharper, more resilient brain
The study reinforces what neuroscience research has been pointing toward: consistent, everyday habits may help strengthen cognitive and emotional resilience over time.
Here are practical ways to put that into action:
- Challenge your brain strategically: engage in mentally demanding activities that push you slightly beyond your comfort zone, such as learning a new skill, tackling complex problems, or having deep conversations that require synthesis and reasoning
- Prioritize social connection and purpose: the study's "Connectedness" factor highlights that relationships and a sense of meaning matter for brain health, so nurturing friendships, engaging in community, and pursuing activities that feel purposeful can all contribute
- Manage stress and protect your sleep: chronic stress and poor sleep are well-documented threats to cognitive function, so building in recovery time, practicing stress-regulation techniques, and prioritizing consistent sleep supports both emotional balance and mental clarity.
- Move your body regularly: physical exercise increases blood flow to the brain and supports the growth of new neural connections, and even moderate, consistent movement counts.
- Choose active engagement over passive consumption: the study found that higher engagement with training tools correlated with greater gains, and applying that principle more broadly, activities that require active participation (reading, problem-solving, creating) may benefit the brain more than passive scrolling.
- Focus on consistency over intensity: the participants who saw the greatest improvements were doing it regularly, so building sustainable brain-healthy habits over time appears to matter more than occasional bursts of effort.
The takeaway
This research adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that brain health isn't fixed. The choices you make today may help shape your cognitive and emotional well-being for years to come.