Eat Like A Celeb With This Met Gala Chef’s Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

A Met-Gala Worthy Chocolate Chip Cookie From Featured Chef Sophia Roe
Last night, a team of chefs—including well-being advocate and self-proclaimed fungi enthusiast Sophia Roe—served a fully plant-based menu to the stars at the Met Gala, which was moved to September from its usual "first Monday in May" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while these cookies (the recipe for which Roe shared on Instagram earlier this week) may not have been on the menu for the gala, they're certainly red carpet worthy.
"These cookies were a total accident," confesses Roe in the caption on Instagram, "I was actually attempting to formulate some chocolate tahini loaf cakes. However, after fussing with the dough a bit, and really tasting it... I knew it had to be a cookie." Because the dough is vegan-friendly, it's "super safe (and scrumptious) to eat raw," she further shares, which means it might be perfect as an addition to some homemade vegan vanilla ice cream (check out our favorite recipe here).
Tahini Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Makes about 20 cookies
Ingredients
- 2 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 cup coconut sugar
- ½ cup coconut oil, melted
- ⅓ cup well-stirred tahini
- ¼ cup plant-based milk
- 6-8 ounces vegan dark chocolate chunks
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- Garnish: ½ tsp Maldon sea salt (optional)
Method
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, coconut sugar, and kosher salt. Add the wet ingredients into the same bowl: coconut oil, tahini, and plant-based milk.
- Add the chocolate chunks (**a note, sometimes adding a tsp of flour to the chocolate chunks helps ensure they distribute evenly throughout the dough.)
- Make sure you chill the dough for at least 10 to 15 minutes to ensure the cookies don’t spread too much in the oven. Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper. Take the chilled cookie dough and make 2 to 3 tbsp size dough balls, and place on baking sheet at least 2 to 3 inches apart from one another. (These cookies don’t spread a ton, however when you take the finished cookies out of the oven, and press on them slightly, they’ll be flatter and larger if that’s more your style.)
- Bake the cookies 12 to 15 minutes, until the edges get crispy, but the center is still soft. As they cool, the cookies will harden up some, but should still remain gooey-like. I recommend letting them cool at least 15 minutes. Top the cookies with some crunchy Maldon salt if you’re feeling fancy.
