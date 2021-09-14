Eat Like A Celeb With This Met Gala Chef’s Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Last night, a team of chefs—including well-being advocate and self-proclaimed fungi enthusiast Sophia Roe—served a fully plant-based menu to the stars at the Met Gala, which was moved to September from its usual "first Monday in May" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while these cookies (the recipe for which Roe shared on Instagram earlier this week) may not have been on the menu for the gala, they're certainly red carpet worthy.

"These cookies were a total accident," confesses Roe in the caption on Instagram, "I was actually attempting to formulate some chocolate tahini loaf cakes. However, after fussing with the dough a bit, and really tasting it... I knew it had to be a cookie." Because the dough is vegan-friendly, it's "super safe (and scrumptious) to eat raw," she further shares, which means it might be perfect as an addition to some homemade vegan vanilla ice cream (check out our favorite recipe here).