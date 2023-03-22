Despite having an arsenal of scrubs, brushes, and polishes at my disposal, I don’t exactly have my body exfoliating routine down pat. It’s not that I’m unaware of the benefits of body care—I’ve written way too many articles to ever ignore those perks—but I’m simply impatient when it comes to my own shower. I’ve got things to do! People to see! I cannot waste precious minutes massaging in coffee granules!

Jokes aside, I need an exfoliator that feels like second nature to my shower routine, so I’ll actually stick to a regular regimen. So when I finally got my hands on the cult-favorite Buffing Bar from Soft Services, I was shocked to declare it a showertime staple—my skin had never felt so smooth.