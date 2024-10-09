Skip to Content
Recipes

The Best Smoothies To Drink After A Workout (Great For Recovery!) 

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
October 09, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
3 smoothies on a wood table
Image by Gillian Vann / Stocksy
October 09, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
This story appears in the 2024 digital issue of Game On.

It’s vital to refuel your body after a tough workout. This will help the body restore glycogen levels, support muscle protein synthesis, revive energy levels, and help balance hormones. 

Want proof? Just ask any athlete. After interviewing several elite competitors about how they care for their bodies after games or training sessions, several noted they opt for smoothies as a quick way to replenish their bodies with protein, calories, and other nutrients. 

“There is no shame in having a shake as a quick solution,” professional volleyball player and Olympic Silver medalist Melissa Humana-Paredes told me previously in a Q&A. “That’s something I have between sessions all of the team. Sometimes after a training session, I’m exhausted and I can’t really even think about food. I need time before I can eat a meal, but I know I need protein. And a shake meets all my needs.” 

So here, three powerful smoothies that can power you up after a tough workout. 

Peanut butter & chocolate 

A classic combo for a reason, this delicious blend is the perfect sweet treat to reward yourself with after powering through an intense session. 

The chocolate grass-fed whey protein isolate+ from mindbodygreen gets its rich, decadent taste from the unique blend of organic cocoa, pink Himalayan salt, organic monk fruit, and organic cinnamon. Paired with the creamy, nutty taste of peanut butter, it’s next level. 

But enough about the taste, let’s talk performance: Thanks to the powder and peanut butter, this packs an intense protein punch (25 grams from the powder alone!). This includes enough of the essential amino acid leucine to ensure muscle protein synthesis (MPS), which is how you build lean muscle mass.* 

Combine that with the other ingredients, this smoothie delivers healthy fats, potassium, electrolytes, and loads of antioxidants—so you’re getting a well-rounded nutrition to keep your body going. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup milk of your choice (almond or coconut milk make great tasting options) 
  • 1 frozen banana
  • 2 tbsp. peanut butter or almond butter
  • 1 scoop mindbodygreen chocolate grass-fed whey protein isolate+
  • (optional additional sweeteners) 1 to 2 pitted dates, 1 tsp. maple syrup, or sweetener of choice
  • ½ cup ice

Method:

  • Place all ingredients into a high-powered blender and blend until smooth.
  • Add more milk to reach desired consistency.  

Adapted from this recipe

So how much protein do women actually need?

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) of protein is 0.8 gram per kilogram of body weight per day. This is the minimum amount of protein a sedentary person needs to meet their nutritional requirements and avoid a nitrogen imbalance, so it's conservative. Most experts agree that the average moderately active adult will need to consume significantly more protein—somewhere in the range of 1.2 to 2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight. For very active individuals, that number may be even higher.
But to make things simpler, take this tip from leading protein and amino acid requirements researcher Don Layman, Ph.D., who previously told mindbodygreen that getting around 100 grams a day is a solid goal for most women. Learn more here

Mixed berry

A mixed berry smoothie is about as no-fuss (but delicious) as you can get. “Smoothies are my go-to meal when I want to get a lot of nutrients with minimal effort,” says our in-house registered dietitian Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN. “Here’s one that's actually filling, supports my muscles, and doesn't spike my blood sugar.”*

Not only does this blend contain antioxidant-rich berries, fiber-packed cauliflower and spinach, healthy fats from Greek yogurt, and 25 grams of protein from vanilla protein powder, but it also folds in the game-changing creatine. 

Creatine can help optimize performance, both athletic and cognitive.* “[Researc1h shows that] creatine can help anyone build muscle, get toned, and support their brain,” says Knudsen, noting that the mindbodygreen creatine+ also has taurine. “In addition, Taurine has some exciting research behind it for muscle health and recovery, as well as heart health2 and cognition3.* 

Ingredients


 Method

  • Add everything to a blender, and blend until smooth.
  • If using fresh fruit, add some ice.

Adapted from this recipe

Greens 

Getting in your greens is an essential part of keeping your body healthy—but for many athletes, balancing their veggie intake with their protein and carb consumption can be a challenge. Athletes need a lot of protein and carbohydrates (more so than your average person), and therefore they may not be able to eat the same volume of veggies.  

Smoothies can be a great way to pack in antioxidant- and fiber-rich vegetables, while also supercharging the body with protein. This uses mindbodygreen vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+ for bioavailable protein that the body can start using to help rebuild muscle.* 

Ingredients

  • 2 cups of leafy greens, such as spinach or kale 
  • 1 cup frozen fruit of your choosing (think: blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, cherries, pear, mango, apple, lemon, pineapple, peach)
  • ½ avocado
  • 1 cup liquid, such as coconut water, herbal tea, or milk (almond milk, cashew milk, oat milk, coconut milk, etc.)

 Method

  • Add everything to a blender, and blend until smooth.
  • If using fresh fruit, add some ice. 

Adapted from this recipe

Do you really need to eat an hour after your workout?

Yes, you do need to eat after a workout—but according to dietitian and fitness coach Holly Baxter, it’s not that strict. Aim for about one or two hours before or after your workout. As long as you fuel your muscles with protein at some point, you should be A-OK. The actual timeline isn't so stringent. The more important factor? Your protein quality. Baxter suggests searching for a food source rich in essential amino acids and leucine—the latter of which can be used by your muscles to provide energy during a workout as well. Learn more here

The takeaway 

You can’t build a strong body or optimize performance without the right fuel. And, yes, that includes what you’re eating right after your workout, too. While sitting down to a huge meal may not sound appealing post-sweat session, a smoothie can provide all that your body and muscles need to spur rejuvenation. Or at least they do when they contain the right ingredients. No matter your blend, just make sure you’re adding protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants.

more Food
