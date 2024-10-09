You can’t build a strong body or optimize performance without the right fuel. And, yes, that includes what you’re eating right after your workout, too. While sitting down to a huge meal may not sound appealing post-sweat session, a smoothie can provide all that your body and muscles need to spur rejuvenation. Or at least they do when they contain the right ingredients. No matter your blend, just make sure you’re adding protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants.