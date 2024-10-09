Advertisement
The Best Smoothies To Drink After A Workout (Great For Recovery!)
It’s vital to refuel your body after a tough workout. This will help the body restore glycogen levels, support muscle protein synthesis, revive energy levels, and help balance hormones.
Want proof? Just ask any athlete. After interviewing several elite competitors about how they care for their bodies after games or training sessions, several noted they opt for smoothies as a quick way to replenish their bodies with protein, calories, and other nutrients.
“There is no shame in having a shake as a quick solution,” professional volleyball player and Olympic Silver medalist Melissa Humana-Paredes told me previously in a Q&A. “That’s something I have between sessions all of the team. Sometimes after a training session, I’m exhausted and I can’t really even think about food. I need time before I can eat a meal, but I know I need protein. And a shake meets all my needs.”
So here, three powerful smoothies that can power you up after a tough workout.
Peanut butter & chocolate
A classic combo for a reason, this delicious blend is the perfect sweet treat to reward yourself with after powering through an intense session.
The chocolate grass-fed whey protein isolate+ from mindbodygreen gets its rich, decadent taste from the unique blend of organic cocoa, pink Himalayan salt, organic monk fruit, and organic cinnamon. Paired with the creamy, nutty taste of peanut butter, it’s next level.
But enough about the taste, let’s talk performance: Thanks to the powder and peanut butter, this packs an intense protein punch (25 grams from the powder alone!). This includes enough of the essential amino acid leucine to ensure muscle protein synthesis (MPS), which is how you build lean muscle mass.*
Combine that with the other ingredients, this smoothie delivers healthy fats, potassium, electrolytes, and loads of antioxidants—so you’re getting a well-rounded nutrition to keep your body going.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk of your choice (almond or coconut milk make great tasting options)
- 1 frozen banana
- 2 tbsp. peanut butter or almond butter
- 1 scoop mindbodygreen chocolate grass-fed whey protein isolate+
- (optional additional sweeteners) 1 to 2 pitted dates, 1 tsp. maple syrup, or sweetener of choice
- ½ cup ice
Method:
- Place all ingredients into a high-powered blender and blend until smooth.
- Add more milk to reach desired consistency.
So how much protein do women actually need?
But to make things simpler, take this tip from leading protein and amino acid requirements researcher Don Layman, Ph.D., who previously told mindbodygreen that getting around 100 grams a day is a solid goal for most women. Learn more here.
Mixed berry
A mixed berry smoothie is about as no-fuss (but delicious) as you can get. “Smoothies are my go-to meal when I want to get a lot of nutrients with minimal effort,” says our in-house registered dietitian Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN. “Here’s one that's actually filling, supports my muscles, and doesn't spike my blood sugar.”*
Not only does this blend contain antioxidant-rich berries, fiber-packed cauliflower and spinach, healthy fats from Greek yogurt, and 25 grams of protein from vanilla protein powder, but it also folds in the game-changing creatine.
Creatine can help optimize performance, both athletic and cognitive.* “[Researc1h shows that] creatine can help anyone build muscle, get toned, and support their brain,” says Knudsen, noting that the mindbodygreen creatine+ also has taurine. “In addition, Taurine has some exciting research behind it for muscle health and recovery, as well as heart health2 and cognition3.*
Ingredients
- ¼ cup frozen blueberries
- ½ cup frozen raspberries
- 1 cup frozen cauliflower
- 1 cup spinach
- 1 tablespoon hemp seed
- 2 scoops vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+
- 1 scoop creatine+
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt
- ½ cup milk of choice (more if needed)
Method
- Add everything to a blender, and blend until smooth.
- If using fresh fruit, add some ice.
Greens
Getting in your greens is an essential part of keeping your body healthy—but for many athletes, balancing their veggie intake with their protein and carb consumption can be a challenge. Athletes need a lot of protein and carbohydrates (more so than your average person), and therefore they may not be able to eat the same volume of veggies.
Smoothies can be a great way to pack in antioxidant- and fiber-rich vegetables, while also supercharging the body with protein. This uses mindbodygreen vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+ for bioavailable protein that the body can start using to help rebuild muscle.*
Ingredients
- 2 cups of leafy greens, such as spinach or kale
- 1 cup frozen fruit of your choosing (think: blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, cherries, pear, mango, apple, lemon, pineapple, peach)
- ½ avocado
- 1 cup liquid, such as coconut water, herbal tea, or milk (almond milk, cashew milk, oat milk, coconut milk, etc.)
Method
- Add everything to a blender, and blend until smooth.
- If using fresh fruit, add some ice.
Do you really need to eat an hour after your workout?
The takeaway
You can’t build a strong body or optimize performance without the right fuel. And, yes, that includes what you’re eating right after your workout, too. While sitting down to a huge meal may not sound appealing post-sweat session, a smoothie can provide all that your body and muscles need to spur rejuvenation. Or at least they do when they contain the right ingredients. No matter your blend, just make sure you’re adding protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD