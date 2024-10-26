Sleeping with wet hair can lead to a host of problems for your strands and your scalp, as hair is structurally weakest when it's wet, which means it's more prone to damage. Rather than going to bed with sopping wet locks, shower earlier in the evening or do a quick blow-dry before you hit the hay. And if you're committed to keeping your strands thriving, consider building out a full routine—here's a full guide to get started.