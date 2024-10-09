Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Reviewers Say This Is The First Sleep Supplement To Work After Years Of Tossing & Turning

October 09, 2024
October 09, 2024

Sleep issues have a way of compounding. One day, you wake up a few times in the middle of the night, and all of a sudden, it's been years since you can remember sleeping for seven to nine hours straight. It's such a common phenomenon that up to one in three American adults report not getting enough sleep on a regular basis.

If you, too, feel like you've been having lackluster sleep for years (but don't have a diagnosed sleep disorder), you've probably taken some popular sleep supplements out for a spin. If you've tried products like melatonin and valerian to no avail, mindbodygreen's sleep support+ is one nightly solution you might have more luck with.*

While it can't undo the damage of an unhealthy nightly routine (so Step 1 is always to clean up your sleep hygiene habits), sleep support+ is designed to promote notable improvements in both sleep duration and sleep quality.* It does this thanks to an intelligently designed ingredient list that starts with magnesium bisglycinate—a form of the essential mineral that is easy on the stomach, plus the amino acid chelate design with glycine makes it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep1 and reduce daytime sleepiness2.* It also contains jujube, a fruit with calming perks, and PharmaGABA®, a neurotransmitter that makes you sleepy—all in doses that are research-backed to support sleep quality.*

The result is a nightly sleep supplement that's helping people rediscover deep and restorative sleep, sometimes after years of tossing and turning. Here's what reviewers have to say about the bestselling product.

I have had problems sleeping for years

"I have had problems sleeping for years. So many sleep aids did not work for me or left me groggy in the morning. Finally found this product that relaxes my mind so I can drift off and sleep peacefully most of the night."*

—Nancy P.

I've almost completed my first bottle of sleep support+ and it's a game-changer

"I have been a terrible sleeper for years... Busy mind, can't fall asleep, can't stay asleep, wake up consistently in the 3 a.m. hour, and then fall asleep right before my alarm goes off... I've almost completed my first bottle of sleep support+ and it's a game-changer. I sleep all the way through almost every night, and if I do wake up, I'm able to fall back to sleep instead of lying awake for hours."*

—Ashley W.

sleep support+ is the only drug-free solution that helps me fall and stay asleep

"For 20 years, I have struggled to fall asleep and stay asleep... sleep support+ is the only drug-free solution that helps me fall and stay asleep even when I can't turn off my racing mind."*

—Colleen W.

This product surpassed my hopes, and certainly my expectations

"This product surpassed my hopes, and certainly my expectations. For me, it works exactly as advertised: I sleep through the night and a bit deeper than I've had in the past few years, and yet there's no grogginess at all. I wake up ready to go. Very happy new customer here!"*

—Debbie D.

I now wake up feeling refreshed

"I have struggled so much trying to get a 'normal' night's sleep. I would settle for 6 hrs of placid sleep, but that was not happening! I was skeptical but decided to try this, and I now wake up feeling refreshed, and am no longer needing an afternoon rest because I feel so exhausted…!"*

—Joan O.

This product is the first one to bring sustained sleep relief without waking drowsy in the morning

"I have struggled with staying asleep for years! This product is the first one to bring sustained sleep relief without waking drowsy in the morning. I love it!"*

—Beverly L.

I'm now getting the best sleep I've had in years

"Since starting this sleep supplement, I'm now getting the best sleep I've had in years. Yay!!!"*

—Linda V.

The takeaway

The reviews are in, and mindbodygreen's sleep support+ uses an effective combination of magnesium, jujube, and PharmaGABA® to help people get the best rest they've had in years.* Learn more about the supplement here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you. 

More On This Topic

