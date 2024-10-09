While it can't undo the damage of an unhealthy nightly routine (so Step 1 is always to clean up your sleep hygiene habits), sleep support+ is designed to promote notable improvements in both sleep duration and sleep quality.* It does this thanks to an intelligently designed ingredient list that starts with magnesium bisglycinate—a form of the essential mineral that is easy on the stomach, plus the amino acid chelate design with glycine makes it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep1 and reduce daytime sleepiness2 .* It also contains jujube, a fruit with calming perks, and PharmaGABA®, a neurotransmitter that makes you sleepy—all in doses that are research-backed to support sleep quality.*