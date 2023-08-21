When sleep support+ first arrived about two months ago, I was diligent about taking the two capsule serving 1-2 hours before bed every night. And despite my skepticism, it started working within the first week. It was helping me fall asleep faster, stay asleep throughout the night, and feel much more rested in the morning.*

Not only that—it had noticeable effects on my sleep score. My Fitbit was telling me that I was spending significantly more time in deep sleep and REM sleep stages, as well as restorative light sleep. Although I was still waking up sometimes throughout the night due to menopause, I found it much easier to go back to sleep afterward.*

After those first few weeks, I was hooked: I let my subscription renew, started telling everyone I knew about the supplement, and even worked with mbg's customer service to ensure my next shipment would arrive before I went on vacation. It got to the point that I didn't want to be without it.