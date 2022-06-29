People Who Track Their Sleep Swear This Supplement Delivers Big Improvements

The Data Is In: This Supplement Makes It A Breeze To Get A High Sleep Score
While you don't need a watch or ring to tell you when you got a great night's rest, sleep technology can give you a more detailed glimpse at your sleep quality and how it changes over time.
By measuring variables like heart rate, movement, and body temperature, these tools estimate how much time is spent in deeper sleep stages like REM sleep and slow-wave sleep each night. They also give wearers a sense of how lifestyle changes (shifting dinnertimes, later workouts, etc.) improve or impair their sleep scores. As for one thing that's helping people level up on multiple aspects of their sleep? The data is in, and it's sleep support+.
How sleep support+ has helped people noticeably improve their sleep scores.
mindbodygreen's best-selling supplement is a blend of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®. These three research-backed ingredients have shown to help people not only fall asleep faster but stay asleep longer.* And unlike hormonal sleep aids like melatonin, they shouldn't cause grogginess or irritability upon waking.
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
Instead, sleep support+ users find that the nightly supplement helps them wake up refreshed and well-rested—a feeling that is validated in their sleep scores.
"I just take one capsule, and my sleep tracker consistently has shown an increase in deep and REM sleep, with no fog in the morning,"* says sleep support+ user Michael O.
Another reviewer, Sharon M., notes that her tracker picks up on less movement on the nights that she takes this supplement. "I've been looking for something that helps me sleep, and most importantly sleep through the night," she writes. "I've tried so many things and have finally found something that works."
mindbodygreen's Executive Editor, Hannah Margaret Allen, also reaches for sleep support+ to help guarantee a high sleep score on her Fitbit—which ranks her sleep on a scale of 100 based on time in REM and deep sleep, heart rate, and movement throughout the night. "My goal is to be in the 90s each night," she writes. "On nights when I do take sleep support+, getting to 90 is basically a breeze."*
We're living in a heyday of tech trackers, and it's easier than ever to have health metrics at your fingertips. Deep sleep is one all-important factor in overall well-being, and the numbers don't lie: sleep support+ is helping people get it.*
The takeaway.
While a sleep supplement can't undo poor sleep habits like drinking alcohol late into the night or scrolling on your phone in bed, ours is designed to support your body's natural ability to slip asleep quickly and easily. The result is a deeper sleep you can feel in your body—and see on your watch.*
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*