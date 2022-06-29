People Who Track Their Sleep Swear This Supplement Delivers Big Improvements

Instead, sleep support+ users find that the nightly supplement helps them wake up refreshed and well-rested—a feeling that is validated in their sleep scores.

"I just take one capsule, and my sleep tracker consistently has shown an increase in deep and REM sleep, with no fog in the morning,"* says sleep support+ user Michael O.

Another reviewer, Sharon M., notes that her tracker picks up on less movement on the nights that she takes this supplement. "I've been looking for something that helps me sleep, and most importantly sleep through the night," she writes. "I've tried so many things and have finally found something that works."

mindbodygreen's Executive Editor, Hannah Margaret Allen, also reaches for sleep support+ to help guarantee a high sleep score on her Fitbit—which ranks her sleep on a scale of 100 based on time in REM and deep sleep, heart rate, and movement throughout the night. "My goal is to be in the 90s each night," she writes. "On nights when I do take sleep support+, getting to 90 is basically a breeze."*

We're living in a heyday of tech trackers, and it's easier than ever to have health metrics at your fingertips. Deep sleep is one all-important factor in overall well-being, and the numbers don't lie: sleep support+ is helping people get it.*