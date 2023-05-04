Step 1: Try This Simple Sleep Hack, Step 2: Feel Way More Alert During The Day

For the first portion of this study, nearly 100 healthy young people (ages 18 to 35) wore a sleep mask to bed every night for a week. Then, they headed to a lab to have their memory formation, reaction time, and alertness tested. The following week, they did the same thing but without the mask.

Over the course of the two weeks, participants were asked to keep everything else about their sleep routines consistent: Bedtime, wake-up time, etc. They also abstained from drinking coffee and alcohol and taking daytime naps throughout the duration of the study.

While previous trials have looked into the effects of sleep masks in hospital settings, this is one of the first to study how well these tools actually work in a home environment. Fun fact: Lead author Viviana Greco, a Ph.D. candidate at Cardiff University is said to have been inspired to design it after moving to a house in the UK that didn't have shutters.