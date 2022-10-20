So, what is it about sleep that’s so essential to our health? Well, according to researchers “Sleep duration and quality might impact health via their role in the regulation of endocrine and metabolic processes, inflammation, and circadian rhythm.”

While everyone needs a different amount of sleep to feel rested and recover from the day, most experts recommend aiming to achieve 7-9 hours of shut-eye each night. Getting enough sleep is important at every age—beyond those surveyed in this study. And interestingly enough, people get the least amount of sleep in their 40s on average, so it's worth paying more attention to during that decade.

You may now be looking for ways to get better sleep ASAP. While there is no magic remedy to reach that 7-9 window every night, there are plenty of healthy habits to introduce into your routine that can help. They include staying off screens at night, eating an earlier dinner, avoiding caffeine and alcohol later in the day, and making sure your bedroom is cool, dark, and quiet.

The right sleep supplement can also get you started on the path to a smoother snooze (and, as this new research shows, better overall health). Here are our favorites.