These Podiatrist-Approved Sneakers Feel Like Walking On Air (& They're $40)

Holistic podiatrist Robert Kornfeld, DPM, says the Skechers Go Walk Joy sneakers are "a great alternative for those on a tighter budget," highlighting the shoe's "lightweight, flexible, and well-cushioned sole" and the extra cushioning in its midsole.

"Walking shoes are generally slightly more rigid than running shoes and cross trainers, but Skechers makes up for that with a substantial well-cushioned interface to absorb the repetitive shock of the thousands of steps taken every day," Kornfeld adds.

Nearly 60,000 Amazon shoppers have given these shoes a perfect five-star rating—and a shocking amount of reviewers say the Skechers Go Walk Joy have relieved symptoms of plantar fasciitis. Kornfeld backs this, too.

"The 1½ inch heel to toe drop relieves a lot of the stress on the achilles tendon and therefore can ease the discomfort of achilles tendinitis and plantar fasciitis," he says.

The shoes are also a great pick for women over 50 who, according to licensed podiatrist and founder of the Quality Podiatry Group, Sidney Weiser, DPM, should “avoid rigid fabric, tight shoe gear, and non-flexible soles, which can cause blisters.”

With a lightweight, stretchy upper and an adaptable sole that molds to your foot, the Skechers Go Walk Joy certainly fit the bill.