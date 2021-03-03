How Do You Know When To End A Friendship? 8 Signs Things Aren't Right

Most people are familiar with the statistic that 40 to 50% of marriages end in divorce. Even though that's a huge percentage, we tend to accept it because we all understand that making a marriage last can be hard work. But how often have you thought about friendships that end in "divorce"?

Friendships are vital to our holistic well-being: Friendships can help you recover more quickly from illness, lower your risk for heart disease, alleviate depression, and even help you sleep more soundly. So when meaningful, long-term platonic relationships end, it can be as painful as a divorce—even though many people don't think about a friend breakup the same way.

It can feel very difficult and even painful to leave a friendship, but there can be a point when a friendship is no longer beneficial to you and could even be harmful. Here are a few signs of an unhealthy friendship that suggest it might be time to break up: