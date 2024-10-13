Dry brushing comes with a host of benefits (make sure to check out our full guide, if you need a refresher). "It boosts circulation and stimulates the skin, as you start off at the feet and brush toward your heart," triple board-certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, M.D., FAAD, says on an episode of Clean Beauty School, and it serves as a grounding moment of self-care. "You're paying attention to parts of your body that you might not normally pay attention to regularly. We don't really touch our skin—and doing so can be an excellent form of self-care. It's important to acknowledge your skin. It can be very nurturing and healthy," Turegano adds.