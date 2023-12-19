Johnson's Baby Oil

$ 2

Mineral oil is the main ingredient here, which, again, some people choose to avoid, but we can’t ignore it’s moisturizing power. We also must give this classic option credit where credit is due: Given its ability to lock in water, many adults swear by this baby oil to moisturize their own skin—Johnson East included. It’s been a staple in many households for decades (my own included!), thanks to the simple, dermatologist-tested, formula that leaves your whole body feeling like velvet.