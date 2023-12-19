Advertisement
Found: The Beauty Products Shawn Johnson East Loves As Of Late
Shawn Johnson East is a lot of things. She is talented, she is dedicated, she is dazzling—but most of all, she is relatable.
Yes, I do realize I’m saying this about an Olympic gold medalist, New York Times bestselling author, and winner of Dancing With the Stars—accolades which are, for most of us, decidedly not relatable.
But Johnson East just has the ability to draw you into her world. Her TikTok bio reads, “We’re best friends; you just don’t know it yet,” which I’d say perfectly captures her sunny essence.
Ahead of my conversation with the ultimate multihyphenate, I had multiple friends tell me that Johnson East is their all-time favorite person to follow on social media—namely because of her hilarious YouTube challenges (see: “Husband does pregnancy contractions”), realistic parenting content (a recent favorite: “No snacks before bed”), and honest pregnancy hassles (like a much stronger appetite).
So it should come as no surprise that she also gets candid about her skin and makeup regimens. Below, Johnson East bares all her beauty faves.
The tried-and-true: A multitasking body moisturizer
“I am very large and in charge right now—like 36 weeks pregnant—so I swear by Bio-Oil. It's just super easy. It's not a pretty process these days, but it's fun. It works.
“I started using it years, and years, and years ago. I was using it for scars and loved it. I love the smell of it. And then when I got pregnant, people were like, ‘Use it on your belly!’ So I basically bathe in it.”
The surprise hit: A minimalist makeup brand
“I would say Merit. I'm obsessed. I thought it was going to be too good to be true, and I swear by it. I love it; it's the easiest way to apply makeup every day.
“The bronzer, concealer, and blush are amazing. It's so easy with the stick form to just draw on your face, blend, and then you're done.”
The secret: A good cleanse
“I hope it's not underrated, but I feel like sometimes it is based on friends of mine… washing your face at the end of the day. I still can't believe how many people go to sleep with makeup on, so I think that it can be underrated. Just clean your face!
“I'm not super picky [about cleansers]. Anything that works, but I go for minimal [formulas]—just the basics.”
The up-and-coming: A modern beauty clinic
“The first thing that came to mind is Skin Pharm. I feel like they're going into more and more locations and cities, and I adore them. I just think their stuff is high-quality. They give great facials and treatments—they do gold infusion facials and vampire facials—and I love it.”
The splurge: Vampire facials
“Getting a vampire facial is worth every penny. [I see an esthetician], her name is Madeline, at Skin Pharm… It is amazing. It is the greatest invention ever.
“I was so nervous [at first]. Honestly, the only part that makes me cringe sometimes is taking blood, but that's literally the hardest part.
“I have dark circles under my eyes, fine lines in my skin, and I get melasma a lot. I'm naturally very freckly; especially with pregnancy, my melasma gets a lot worse. So [vampire facials help with] a little bit of everything.”
The steal: A trusty baby oil
“I would say Johnson's Baby. Every time I travel—no joke, any place in the entire world—it's just a common thing you can find everywhere that you can trust.
“I love their nighttime wash that smells like lavender. I'm a sucker for their OG product, the yellow Johnson's baby wash. It reminds me of my babies in the hospital, and it just smells so good.
“Their oil is amazing—my daughter won't take a bath without putting the oil in the bath. It's actually a game changer; if you've ever taken a bath with oil in it, it's the greatest feeling in the world when you get out."
Johnson's Baby Oil
The spa day essentials
“My daughter is now obsessed with ‘spa days,’ what she calls them. She'll say, ‘Mama, can we do a spa?’ So we'll draw a bath, and we'll take a bath together… She gets to pick and choose what she uses every time.
“She always wants me to do her makeup—but ‘makeup’ honestly is like a lotion on her face or a glitter stick. But we always take a bath, and in the bath, we have bath paints that she plays with for probably 45 minutes.
“When we get out of the bath, she wants to put lotion on just like Mommy does. So I put lotion on her whole body, and then she likes it if I blow-dry, brush, or braid her hair, or do her nails. She's such a little girly girl.
“My mom, from as far back as I can remember, every single night [took] a shower, bath—almost like the spa day I just described. I would bathe, and she would give me lotion, brush my hair… She just did a really good job of encouraging self-care time and hygiene. It’s a really fun thing to now pass on to my kids.
“My mom would do exactly what I just described. We'd take baths together. She would do my nails. She would brush my hair, braid my hair. We would do spa days in the sink. It was basically like going to a hair salon—she would wash my hair in the sink, and it was the most relaxing thing ever.”
The carry-on: Wipes, wipes, wipes
“With kids, hand sanitizer, wipes, and lotion, always. My kids are prone to having dry skin, so we always carry lotion. And then they're just little germ monsters. So the more we can have hand sanitizer or wipes, the better.”
The signature: A pop of shadow
“This is the first thing that popped into my mind. I get the most questions about—and this is so weird—what eyeshadow I use. I use the same exact thing every single day, and I never change. I'm a creature of habit. I just use my blush!”
