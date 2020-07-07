If you wait too long post wash—especially if you happen to be using an over-drying soap—you run the risk of drying out your hands, causing cracks in the skin barrier, and even compromising your microbiome. How long is too long? Ideally you’ll do it immediately, but anytime under 2 minutes is generally OK.

“It’s essential to moisturize as often as possible to restore those lipids and encourage the regrowth of healthy bacteria, or your skin microbiome,” says board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D. “I carry a hand moisturizer with me at all times and apply it within moments of washing or sanitizing my hands throughout the day. If you wait too long, you miss that narrow window of opportunity to really trap and seal those nourishing ingredients in the skin before all the water evaporates off the surface, further compromising your skin.”

What happens when you don’t trap in the water, as Bowe notes, is that the water that lingers on the hands post wash evaporates into the air making your skin drier than before—a phenomenon known as transepidermal water loss. (Hand washing isn't the only cause. This can happen at any time of day and for many reasons. For example, your skin experiences it more at night or you may experience in drier climates.) But as in the case of regular washing, it can happen because you are stripping your skin of important barrier lipids. These barrier lipids are what keep all the good stuff in, and if you strip your skin of them while sanitizing, you'll need to replace them ASAP. And the easiest and most effective way to do this is simply applying a natural moisturizer on after every wash.