I Struggled To Fall Asleep For 20 Years: This Supplement Made A Difference*
I've struggled with sleep for nearly 20 years, ever since I hit menopause. Back when I first started having issues, I would lay awake until 2 in the morning, then get up to go to work at 7 a.m.
I felt decent enough during the day, so I just kept going, hoping the problem was just temporary. But after several years of this exhausting routine, I crashed. The lack of sleep took a real toll on my body, and I had to leave work for a couple of weeks to recover. That experience showed me how detrimental a lack of sleep really is. It's something everybody needs every night.
How I got my sleep back on track.
After I realized that my current sleep routine was not sustainable, I started to test out different sleep aids to see if anything could help me fall asleep at a reasonable hour.
I tried just about everything you can imagine: Valerian, kava kava, chamomile, passion flower, tryptophan, lavender, and many types of sleepy teas. My experience with these natural remedies was that they worked amazingly for a night or two, and then they stopped helping. I have heard that this is a common experience for many people. I did eventually start to take a prescription sleep medication. It was helpful, but I knew that I didn't want to take it long-term. I saw it merely as a band-aid that wasn't getting to the root of the problem.
Then, a few months ago, I heard about sleep support+ and was intrigued by the ingredients. The combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® was one I'd never come across after years of testing different products. I decided to give it a shot, and I was really impressed by how much better my sleep became.*
On the nights when I'd take sleep support+ about two hours before bed, I was ready to sleep by 10 or 10:30. And instead of lying awake until the wee hours of the morning, I'd fall asleep easily within an hour, sometimes within half an hour—which was just miraculous to me.* It was such a pleasant surprise to wake up to use the restroom in the middle of the night and realize I'd been sleeping the whole time. It's quite exciting to get a good night's sleep.
How I'll continue to use sleep support+.
It's been about two months since I started taking sleep support+, and my husband is now also using it and finding it helpful for staying asleep through the night.*
I personally find the most success when I take the product for about a week, switching back and forth between other herbal sleep aids (chaste tree is my favorite at the moment). I've also found that taking supplements that support my gut health has paid off for my sleep quality as well, since the stomach is the second brain, as some say.
Overall, I've had a very positive experience with sleep support+ and look forward to continue using it periodically. As someone who knows what it feels like to go a long time without quality sleep, I'm very thankful for any product that helps me fall asleep fast and wake up refreshed.*
Shari and her husband live in beautiful, snowy Michigan. She is retired after 40 years as a music teacher in Kansas, Michigan, and Idaho. She can be found playing with grandchildren, reading, writing and encouraging others to live, laugh and love.