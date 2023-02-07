I've struggled with sleep for nearly 20 years, ever since I hit menopause. Back when I first started having issues, I would lay awake until 2 in the morning, then get up to go to work at 7 a.m.

I felt decent enough during the day, so I just kept going, hoping the problem was just temporary. But after several years of this exhausting routine, I crashed. The lack of sleep took a real toll on my body, and I had to leave work for a couple of weeks to recover. That experience showed me how detrimental a lack of sleep really is. It's something everybody needs every night.