Pulling a Seven of Swords card tells you that something is being hidden or the whole picture isn’t being shown, according to tarot reader Jennifer Herrera of Sea & Stone Wellness. Deceit and sneakiness are keywords for this card.

For more clues on this card's meaning, you can look at its imagery: A traditional Seven of Swords card depicts a person carrying five swords with their body facing forward but their head looking back at two swords left behind. “It can be read to mean someone is working in their own interest,” explains Herrera.

The suit of swords is related to the element of air and is part of the minor arcana. “Swords can be a message to step back from a situation and analyze it from a different perspective,” shares Herrera.

So although this card may highlight that you don’t have all the information you need, it can also remind you to focus on yourself. “On a positive read, that could mean making yourself a priority,” says Herrera.

According to Amy Zerner and Monte Farber, authors of many tarot and oracle decks, “The Seven of Swords is a reminder to try to eliminate your most negative behavior patterns because a great deal of the opposition you are currently encountering is self-created.”

This card's specific interpretation will depend on the question you asked your tarot deck when you pulled it, and any other cards that appeared in your spread.