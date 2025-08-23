These 3 Zodiac Signs Have A Reputation For Being Serial Monogamists
When it comes to dating, the 12 signs of the zodiac all have their preferred approach. Some like to keep their options open and entertain multiple love interests, for example, while others are far more likely to settle down into monogamous relationships fairly quickly.
And then of course, you have your serial monogamist signs—the ones who can't seem to stay single even if they tried. Sure, it could have nothing to do with their sign, but nevertheless, the following three signs are known for their love of relationships.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun, rising, and/or Venus sign.
Cancer
The biggest serial monogamist of them all is none other than Cancer, and that likely comes as no surprise if you've ever met these sensitive softies. Ruled by the moon with deep intuition and compassion, Cancer plays for keeps—they're not interested in flings.
In fact, getting them to open up in the first place requires patience and care. These folks need a great deal of emotional security and safety in order to come out of their shell, and by that time, they won't want to let you go.
And again, given that they're such lovers of security, they do often find themselves partnering up. They might be picky about who they open their heart to, but once they do, they have no problem locking down a longterm relationship.
Taurus
Up next on the list of serial monogamists, we have Taurus, the strong and stable bull of the zodiac. And considering they're ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and pleasure, it's no wonder Taurus enjoys the creature comforts that longterm relationships offer.
For one thing, they tend to be way too into their own routine and lifestyle to entertain a lot of dating—it would just mess up their grounded headspace. They have a one-track mind, and that includes in love, so once they set their heart on something, they're going to see it through.
And similar to Cancer, Taureans definitely prefer being in a relationship over being alone. They're homebodies, so they want nothing more than to have someone to go home to and snuggle up with.
Capricorn
Finally, we have Capricorn as the third most likely sign to be a serial monogamist. This one might come as a surprise, considering Capricorns are so ambitious and career-driven, but for some of them, securing a longterm partnership is part of the overall goal.
Capricorn is out for power and influence, after all, and they understand the value of having a longterm partner on their arm. It's one less thing for them to worry about, for one thing, but Cap also understands that the best couples empower each other.
They won't waste their time on situationships or flings, but when they find someone they like, they won't hesitate to commit and start building a future together.
The takeaway
It goes without saying that someone's zodiac sign can't guarantee they'll be a serial monogamist, or that they'll be a commitment-phobe, for that matter. But the signs have reputations for a reason, and in the case of Cancer, Taurus, and Capricorn, serial monogamy is one of the things they're known for.