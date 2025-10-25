Scorpio Season Is Here & This Is How It's Going To Impact Your Zodiac Sign
With October already winding down, Scorpio season has officially arrived. As autumn's fixed sign, Scorpio brings us passion, drive, intensity, and intrigue for the next four weeks—but what does it mean for each zodiac sign?
It's sure to be transformative for all of us, with Scorpio being the sign of death and rebirth. Depending on where Scorpio lands in your chart, however, we all have something a bit different to expect.
What is Scorpio season all about?
Scorpio is known for being mysterious, deep, and almost brooding—but it's also passionate, creative, and incredibly powerful. And with the sun plunging into Scorpio until November 21, the AstroTwins say, it's pulling us all into the depths.
"What’s hidden beneath the surface starts to bubble up. Passion, power, secrets, and transformation—these are Scorpio’s domains," the twins recently wrote for mindbodygreen.
And speaking of power, this could also be a good opportunity to tap into financial opportunities. "During this magnetic Scorpio solar cycle, energy flows where your attention goes, so make sure you’re focusing on people, places, and things that stoke your inner fire," the twins add.
In fact, joining forces might not be a bad idea right now, considering Scorpio also rules long-term investments and joint ventures. As such, the twins say this is an excellent time to meet with potential business partners.
What Scorpio season means for your zodiac sign
Depending on where Scorpio lands in your chart, we'll each be impacted by the sun in Scorpio differently. Based on your rising sign (which determines the houses of your chart), here's what the Scorpio sun is impacting for you:
- Aries rising: Eighth house of intimacy, vulnerability, and shared resources
- Taurus rising: Seventh house of long-term/contractual relationships and business partnerships
- Gemini rising: Sixth house of habits, routines, and health
- Cancer rising: Fifth house of creativity, passion, and self-expression
- Leo rising: Fourth house of home, family, and emotional security
- Virgo rising: Third house of communication, information, and local community
- Libra rising: Second house of money, material resources, and self-worth
- Scorpio rising: First house of self-image and identity
- Sagittarius rising: 12th house of subconscious beliefs, spirituality, and emotional closure
- Capricorn rising: 11th house of humanitarianism, larger communities, and networks
- Aquarius rising: 10th house of career, destiny, and public image
- Pisces rising: Ninth house of wisdom, philosophy, and higher learning
When the sun visits a particular area of your chart, you can expect increased energy and/or motivation in that area of your life. This energy will also be influenced by the sign the sun is in, which in this case, is Scorpio.
So if you're an Aquarius rising, for instance, you might feel inspired to bring more passion or creativity into your work life.
The takeaway
As we hunker down for the remainder of fall and the colder days to come, Scorpio invites us to dive into the deepest depths of our inner worlds and reflect. No matter your zodiac sign, allow the Scorpio sun to stoke your personal fire and ignite more passion and power in your life.