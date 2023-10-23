Scorpio season kicks off this year on October 23, and Sagittarius season begins on November 22. The thing to understand about Scorpio as a sign is that it's all about mystery, mysticism, passion, and creativity. It's known to be jealous and possessive when underdeveloped, but at its best, this sign is powerful and magnetic.

We'll all be feeling this energy as Scorpio season rolls out, and we can tap into it by remembering that life requires a balance of darkness and light, of comedy and tragedy, and of the seen and unseen. But fear not—Scorpio has no fear, after all, and that could be why this sign is able to transform, evolve, and regenerate time and time again.