4 Science-Backed Ways To Make Your Home Happier This Year

Graham says that one essential finding from her research overall is that one-size-fits-all home design does not exist. Instead, it's about going with what appeals to your unique needs and preferences—regardless of what's trendy or in vogue at the moment.

When designing your space for the year ahead, she recommends first getting clear on your goals: What you want to bring into your life, and what you're ready to let go of. From there, "think about what you can introduce—or eliminate—from your spaces to help support those goals," Graham says. For example, she says, someone who is craving more community can focus on optimizing spaces where guests can gather, arranging furniture so it cultivates conversation. Those who want to feel more joy can strategically place colors that make them happy in areas where they spend a lot of time. And anyone looking to eat more healthily can arrange their pantry so the most nutritious food is the easiest to access.