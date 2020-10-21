mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
3 Nature-Inspired Home Refreshes, From An Interior Designer

3 Nature-Inspired Home Refreshes, From An Interior Designer

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
The One Thing Lily Collins Does Every Morning For Immunity / Relieving A Scratchy Throat

Image by TRINETTE REED / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 21, 2020 — 13:04 PM

These days, home isn't just where the heart is. For many people, it's where the gym, restaurant, bar, café, and vacation is too.

After months playing so many different roles, your space might be starting to feel a bit stale and snug, like a sweater you've outgrown. Instead of tossing it out and starting fresh, interior designer and author of Where Spirit Meets Space, Kelly Robinson recommends doing a gentle mending.

Previously a workspace designer for major tech companies like Airbnb, SoundCloud, and Headspace, Robinson has shifted to more household-facing work since the pandemic began. "It's been quite a homecoming, no pun intended," she tells mbg over—what else?—a Zoom call. "The design brief of what our homes need to be for us changed overnight."

In the parallel universe we're all living in, Robinson says it's more important than ever to fuse our inner space with our outer world. "I really see a kind of trinity between our body, our home, and our planet, and all of these three things are containers. The more that we are aligning the container of our home with the container of the natural world, the better we're going to feel within it," she explains.

So, what does that look like in practice? Here, Robinson shares three ways to refresh your quarantine hideaway to help it take on some of the expansive, colorful, and restorative energy of the outdoors.

1. Take stock of the sunlight and moonlight.

"I really like to take into account where the sunlight and moonlight come into a space, and create little sanctuaries around [them]," she says. If your bedroom window gets great morning sun, for example, you could move your pillows around to create a little lounge on the floor where it hits. Or, set up a seating area with a full view of the night sky before the next full moon, which falls on Halloween.

These spaces also set the scene for the type of rituals we're all craving right now: You might find that practices like meditation, journaling, and breathwork feel a little easier to do when you're supported by nature's light.

Advertisement

2. Be mindful of material.

In more spiritual design philosophies like feng shui, balancing the natural elements—wood, fire, earth, metal, water—is essential. In addition to bringing in more of these natural materials in, Robinson recommends clearing the manmade stuff out. "The more that we can actually bring nature into the home and kind of purge away the synthetics, the more we can create a container that sings like nature sings," she says. Consider this your go-ahead to end your next decluttering session with a houseplant purchase.

3. Add some fresh tones from your favorite landscape.

Bringing in new colors through accessories, textiles, and artwork can give your space a quick refresh. Again, Robinson says to look outside for inspiration here: "I invite people to go to the place in nature that they love more than any other place," she says. That landscape can inform your new color scheme: If you love forests, opt for wood tones and and deep greens. Beach, river, and lake junkies can add some more blue elements at home. Desert lovers can introduce rich oranges to their space.

With small changes like these, we can use our homes to reflect on who we are—and who we want to be when this is all over. "I think that people are returning home," Robinson says. "I think it is going to become an even more powerful pillar of our lives after this."

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Advertisement
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

Just A Whole Bunch Of Reasons To Give Yourself A Scalp Massage Like Right Now

Alexandra Engler
Just A Whole Bunch Of Reasons To Give Yourself A Scalp Massage Like Right Now
Home

The Most Important Parts Of Your Home To Keep Clean, According To Feng Shui

Marianne Gordon
The Most Important Parts Of Your Home To Keep Clean, According To Feng Shui
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Integrative Health

Most Gluten Intolerances Are Misnamed, Says This Gastroenterologist

Abby Moore
Most Gluten Intolerances Are Misnamed, Says This Gastroenterologist
Recovery

4 Stretches To Soothe Pain & Stiffness From Breast Cancer Treatment

Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT
4 Stretches To Soothe Pain & Stiffness From Breast Cancer Treatment
Beauty

This Lesser-Known Oil Is Gunning For The Top Spot In Your Skin Care Routine

Jamie Schneider
This Lesser-Known Oil Is Gunning For The Top Spot In Your Skin Care Routine
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

What 'The Bachelorette' Got Wrong About The Love Languages

Kelly Gonsalves
What 'The Bachelorette' Got Wrong About The Love Languages
Functional Food

Eating These Foods May Help Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
Eating These Foods May Help Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Integrative Health

I’m A (Pregnant) Functional Medicine Expert & This Is The Supplement I Swear By

Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
I’m A (Pregnant) Functional Medicine Expert & This Is The Supplement I Swear By
Nature

The Surprising Reason COVID-19 Is Harming Wildlife & How To Help

Bonnie Culbertson
The Surprising Reason COVID-19 Is Harming Wildlife & How To Help
Healthy Weight

This MD Lost 100 Pounds By Balancing Her Hormones: Here's How She Did It

Jason Wachob
This MD Lost 100 Pounds By Balancing Her Hormones: Here's How She Did It
Integrative Health

Drinking This Much Green Tea & Coffee May Lower Diabetes Risks, Study Finds

Abby Moore
Drinking This Much Green Tea & Coffee May Lower Diabetes Risks, Study Finds
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/nature-inspired-home-refreshes-from-an-interior-designer

Your article and new folder have been saved!