Want Better Results at the Gym? These Strength-Boosting Supplements
It happens to the best of us: You pick up a new fitness routine and it starts off great. You feel stronger and more energized. Then, it stalls. What gives?
First, you need to ensure your routine follows the principles of progressive overload and includes heavy weights. The next step is looking at your habits outside of the gym, like supplementation.
Certain supplements can help you power through workouts, build (and tone) muscle, and support recovery—so you can get the most out of your next sweat session.* And mindbodygreen has you covered with the best science-backed solutions.
These are the supplements that can help you build strength and push past the dreaded plateau.*
Creatine for strength & muscle tone
If your goal is to get stronger this year, then adding creatine to your daily routine should be a must. A (very) comprehensive review of creatine supplementation and women's health1 concluded that supplementation is beneficial at every life stage with very little risk.*
mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ provides an effective 5-gram dose of creatine monohydrate with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine (also benefical for muscle and brain health).* It comes in unflavored, raspberry, and watermelon. Women have been loving it to push past plateaus at the gym and sculpt their muscles.*
For creatine and hydration support, try creatine with electrolytes+.
Protein powder
Many protein powders are known for a chalky texture and artificial taste. Not mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+. Its ingredient label reads like a baked good, which means the formula mixes well into oatmeal, smoothies, chia pudding, and even plain water or milk.
One serving has an impressive 25 grams of protein per serving with an ideal amount of BCAAs (including leucine), so you can more easily hit your daily protein goals, support muscle health, and balance blood sugar.*
Amino acids supercharge muscle protein synthesis
Amino acids, especially essential amino acids, are key to fueling muscle protein synthesis—the body’s processes for building and repairing muscle. lean & tone aminos+ offers pure, free essential and branched-chain amino acids that are absorbed quickly into the bloodstream.* Helpful before, during, or right after a workout, they pair perfectly with protein.
Magnesium for better sleep & recovery
This powdered supplement combines readily absorbable (and gentle on the stomach) magnesium with 100% tart cherry powder. The duo helps relax your nerves and muscles (bye-bye tension). While magnesium supplements have been shown to improve performance and fitness while helping to reduce muscle soreness2, tart cherry powder provides key polyphenols that help calm oxidative stress and inflammatory pathways (supporting speedier muscle tissue repair post-exercise).*
Vitamin D
Yes, vitamin D is crucial for muscle health and overall lean mass. Hear me out. It helps your muscles contract efficiently, supports protein synthesis, and influences fast-twitch fibers that are key for strength and power.*
Low levels have been linked to reduced performance, slower recovery, and difficulty building or maintaining lean mass. And vitamin D plays an important role in mood balance, which is crucial as we head into the winter blues season. mindbodygreen’s vitamin D3 potency+ is optimized for absorption and can help raise stubbornly low levels.*
The takeaway
