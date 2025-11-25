Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Close Banner
Integrative Health

Want Better Results at the Gym? These Strength-Boosting Supplements Are Up to 60% Off 

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
November 25, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
November 25, 2025

It happens to the best of us: You pick up a new fitness routine and it starts off great. You feel stronger and more energized. Then, it stalls. What gives? 

First, you need to ensure your routine follows the principles of progressive overload and includes heavy weights. The next step is looking at your habits outside of the gym, like supplementation. 

Certain supplements can help you power through workouts, build (and tone) muscle, and support recovery—so you can get the most out of your next sweat session.* And mindbodygreen has you covered with the best science-backed solutions.

But this year, don’t wait for January first to get started. Take advantage of our best sale of the year to start upgrading your supplement stack: save up to 60% on subscriptions or up to 20% off one-time purchases with code BFCM20. Plus, get a FREE gift on orders over $200. 

Ready to make a change? These are the supplements that can help you build strength and push past the dreaded plateau.* 

Women are leaning on this to get stronger & look toned

If your goal is to get stronger this year, then adding creatine to your daily routine should be a must. A (very) comprehensive review of creatine supplementation and women's health1 concluded that supplementation is beneficial at every life stage with very little risk.* 

mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ provides an effective 5-gram dose of creatine monohydrate with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine (also benefical for muscle and brain health).* It comes in unflavored, raspberry, and watermelon. Women have been loving it to push past plateaus at the gym and sculpt their muscles.*

The support I needed

“I’ve tried a few different creatines and this one is the gentlest on my tummy and definitely works! My brain health is better, and my body is way more toned. I also feel like my recovery is quicker. I mix it in my water bottle in the morning and it dissolves nicely. My 52-year-old body and brain love it!”*—Cari A.

For creatine and hydration support, try creatine with electrolytes+

This is the best-tasting protein powder (according to reviewers) 

Many protein powders are known for a chalky texture and artificial taste. Not mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+. Its ingredient label reads like a baked good, which means the formula mixes well into oatmeal, smoothies, chia pudding, and even plain water or milk. 

One serving has an impressive 25 grams of protein per serving with an ideal amount of BCAAs (including leucine), so you can more easily hit your daily protein goals, support muscle health, and balance blood sugar.*  

Absolutely delicious

“This is by far the best-tasting protein powder I have found. I love the fact that it has clean ingredients, all essential amino acids, and no artificial sweetener or refined sugar. This is a must-buy. I have it in chocolate and love it just as much.”*–Charmaine M. 

This helps supercharge muscle protein synthesis

Amino acids, especially essential amino acids, are key to fueling muscle protein synthesis—the body’s processes for building and repairing muscle. lean & tone aminos+ offers pure, free essential and branched-chain amino acids that are absorbed quickly into the bloodstream.* Helpful before, during, or right after a workout, they pair perfectly with protein.

A daily must

“When I learned that my protein isn’t helping my muscle goals without the right amount of leucine, I became majorly amino acid curious. After trying mindbodygreen’s lean & tone aminos+, I noticed less muscle soreness from hard workouts, faster recovery, and I felt generally stronger. It doesn’t hurt that it tastes amazing, so I actually looked forward to drinking it.”*–Ailsa C. 

Try this for better sleep & recovery

This powdered supplement combines readily absorbable (and gentle on the stomach) magnesium with 100% tart cherry powder. The duo helps relax your nerves and muscles (bye-bye tension). While magnesium supplements have been shown to improve performance and fitness while helping to reduce muscle soreness2, tart cherry powder provides key polyphenols that help calm oxidative stress and inflammatory pathways (supporting speedier muscle tissue repair post-exercise).*

This works

“I've tried everything: melatonin, nighttime teas, sleep apps. Nothing helped me sleep as deeply or wake up as refreshed as mindbodygreen's magnesium+ rest & recovery. Within the first week, I was falling asleep faster. By week three, I felt noticeably more rested, and my post-workout soreness had decreased.”*–Nicole V.

Don’t underestimate this vitamin 

Yes, vitamin D is crucial for muscle health and overall lean mass. Hear me out. It helps your muscles contract efficiently, supports protein synthesis, and influences fast-twitch fibers that are key for strength and power.* 

Low levels have been linked to reduced performance, slower recovery, and difficulty building or maintaining lean mass. And vitamin D plays an important role in mood balance, which is crucial as we head into the winter blues season. mindbodygreen’s vitamin D3 potency+ is optimized for absorption and can help raise stubbornly low levels.* 

My northeast climate needs this

“Between living in the northeast and all the sunscreen I use, I know that I am not getting enough vitamin D. This is just so easy to take. I have it in my ‘coffee bin’, along with my other mindbodygreen supplements, so I remember to take it after I eat breakfast!”*–Jennifer D.

The takeaway 

We've only covered a few of mindbodygreens supplements+ above, but there are more than a dozen supplements you can mix and match. Just don’t forget to use code BFCM20 at checkout to save. 

*Cart order must exceed $199 inclusive of discounts in order to receive the free gift. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.