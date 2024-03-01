At any given time, about 29% of U.S. adults1 are deficient in vitamin D (have blood levels less than 20 ng/mL), and 41%1 have insufficient vitamin D levels (less than 30 ng/mL). But the sun is a major—although imperfect—source of vitamin D2 for most folks as the skin converts some of the UV light into this vital vitamin. So the limited sun exposure from shorter days and less intense rays can make an already iffy vitamin D situation worse in the winter.