For this study, researchers looked at two motivations for escapism in running: self-expansion and self-suppression.

They asked the study’s participants to weigh in on various perspectives by selecting where they fall on a five-point scale from “totally disagree” to “totally agree.” Examples included “When I am running… I try to learn new things about myself” and “I open up for experiences that enrich my life.” They also included “When I am running… I try to forget the difficult things in my life” and “I try to suppress my problems.”

Runners motivated by self-expansion, who run because they want to promote positive emotions, would likely agree with the first two examples, while runners motivated by self-suppression, who run because they want to “prevent, or suppress, troublesome thoughts or emotions,” would likely agree with the last two examples.

The study found that those motivated by self-expansion were more likely to feel positive emotions during their runs and receive more long-term benefits after they finished running. They were also more likely to settle into a “flow state” during their runs, which the study defines as transcending “the demands of the activity, which leads to intense cognitive focus, alertness, and a feeling of mastery and joy.”

Meanwhile, runners motivated by self-suppression, who ran to distract themselves from uncomfortable thoughts, future challenges, or past upsetting experiences, were found to have fewer positive effects from the activity.

“Individuals become triggered to suppress and/or alleviate [negative emotions], and a common response is to dim these troublesome thoughts by pursuing experiences that may outshine them, at least momentarily,” researchers said in the study.

But the study found that suppressing negative emotions actually “dampens” positive ones, too. The researchers noticed that this sort of self-suppression can relate to lower self-control, procrastination, and worse well-being overall.