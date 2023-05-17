Short answer? Anyone who cannot tolerate even the most gentle of OTC retinoids or simply wants to forgo the vitamin A-derivative.

“Those who have very reactive skin types or sensitive skin may not be able to tolerate retinol, but they will not have an issue with a retinol alternative ingredient,” says Yadav. Those with sensitive skin or those who are pregnant may fare well with an alternative product—although we always recommend talking to your doctor before introducing any new ingredients to your routine, especially if you are pregnant.

But because alt-retinols are so effective these days, some may choose to use them in lieu of a standard retinol product. I’m speaking from experience here: I used to be quite wary of retinol alternatives, as I always found them to be quite meh. If I didn’t have hypersensitive skin or wasn’t pregnant, what was the point?

But recently, I fell in love with alt-retinols since they’re super easy to incorporate into my routine. I don’t have to worry about the bemoaned “retinoid reaction," or mixing them with other topicals and rendering them ineffective (whereas traditional retinol is notoriously unstable). In fact, you can even use these products during the day with no side effects—more on that in just a moment.

“Many patients are also concerned about the sun sensitivity they can experience while using retinol,” says Karp. “Using a retinol alternative alleviates these concerns and allows you to get the collagen production without risk of irritation or further skin damage.”