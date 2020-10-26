Many women I have spoken to about their beauty routines this year have expressed one growing concern: Why am I shedding so much more hair recently—am I, gasp, losing more hair? An uptick in shedding can be a distressing thing for many, as ideally we’d like to grow luscious, healthy hair, not see it on our brushes, combs, or circling down the drain.

At first, I thought I could pin it on the fact that since we’re all staying home more—with less to distract ourselves with—we may pick up on things that have always been there. One of my cardinal rules for beauty: When you go looking for problems, you’ll find them.

And hair shedding could certainly be one of those things. When we are out-and-about our hair loss is spread throughout the day in many locations (a few strands are lost lost on a walk, in a car, while fidgeting with your hair after a workout class, or a few at the office) so we likely don’t notice it. But when we are at home far more frequently, we are likely picking up on those hairs, since they’re collecting in one area.

But as time went on, these complaints did not let up. And thus, anecdotal information became science-backed. Yes, research, studies, surveys, and experts agree: Increased hair shedding (and even loss) is more common right now.