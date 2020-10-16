So, Seasonal Hair Shedding Is Real: An Expert Explains Why & What To Do

We know that changes in the season can prompt changes in our skin: As fall and winter overcome the summer humidity, your skin starts to get a touch drier and irritation prone. On the flip side, come summer, maybe you’re dealing with a bit more oil and blemishes than you’re used to. Hair comes with its own set of changes, too. Some may be obvious—uh, who among us doesn’t battle a bit of extra frizz during high humidity? Or a drier scalp come frigid temps?—but others, not so much.

Like, say, did you know that come a new chapter in the calendar, you may experience “seasonal shedding”? Well, it’s a very real phenomenon, and may explain why you see a few more hair in you comb or deal with extra strays post shower.

Here, what you need to know.