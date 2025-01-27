Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Diets High In Protein May Increase Risk For Heart Disease, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 27, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Plant Based Meal in a Reusable To-Go Container
Image by Ina Peters / Stocksy
January 27, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

To eat meat, or not to eat meat? That really does seem to be the question these days. With some boasting the importance of protein, while others insist the power's in the produce, what's anyone supposed to believe?

According to research out of Penn State University, there may be more evidence to support a connection between a high-protein diet, heart disease, and subsequently, death.

A plant-based diet, on the other hand, may have the opposite effect, with researchers finding diets lower in sulfur amino acids (found in protein-rich foods) are associated with a lower risk for heart disease. And with the average American eating over twice the estimated average requirement of sulfur amino acids, it might be time to start taking meat reduction more seriously.

Finding the connection

John Richie, Ph.D., a professor of public health sciences, along with a team of researchers, conducted their study on the diets of over 11,000 people participating in a national study. They discovered those who ate foods with less sulfur amino acids tended to also have less risk for cardiometabolic diseases.

The team based that disease risk on levels of things like glucose, insulin, and cholesterol in people's blood after a 10- to 16-hour fast. Richie explains, "These biomarkers are indicative of an individual's risk for disease. Many of these levels can be impacted by a person's longer-term dietary habits."

And among the connections to disease they observed, the team also found participants were eating almost two and a half times more sulfur amino acids than the estimated requirement.

A first-of-its-kind study

Limiting sulfur amino acids has been known to promote longevity in animals, but Richie says this study "provides the first epidemiologic evidence that excessive dietary intake of sulfur amino acids may be related to chronic disease outcomes in humans."

Co-author of the study and associate professor Xiang Gao, Ph.D., adds, "Many people in the United States consume a diet rich in meat and dairy products, and the estimated average requirement is only expected to meet the needs of half of healthy individuals."

According to their findings, high sulfur amino acid intake was found with every type of food except fruits, vegetables, and grains. Not to say that's all you need to survive, but this suggests it's important to balance the amounts and types of foods you're eating, placing more emphasis on fruits and veggies and grains.

"People who eat lots of plant-based products like fruits and vegetables will consume lower amounts of sulfur amino acids," says Zhen Dong, a graduate student and lead author of the study. "These results support some of the beneficial health effects observed in those who eat vegan or other plant-based diets."

It's all about balance

Next up for the research team is a longitudinal study on sulfur amino acids and their effects on health over time.

And as we continue to learn more about optimizing diet, these findings can help us make smarter food choices for longevity and heart health. After all, we know some of the top healthiest diets include the Mediterranean diet, the DASH diet, and the Flexitarian diet, which all advise limiting meat intake.

Again, it's not that we don't want any protein. We just want to make sure we're eating enough fruits, vegetables, and grains, too. For some additional pointers, here's some good info on how much protein you should be getting, plus 14 clean sources.

More On This Topic

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare
Integrative Health

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare

Jennifer Chesak

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare
Integrative Health

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare

Jennifer Chesak

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare
Integrative Health

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare

Jennifer Chesak

We Need To Specifically Label Our Emotions: A Psychologist Shares How
Mental Health

We Need To Specifically Label Our Emotions: A Psychologist Shares How

Jason Wachob

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare
Integrative Health

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare

Jennifer Chesak

We Need To Specifically Label Our Emotions: A Psychologist Shares How
Mental Health

We Need To Specifically Label Our Emotions: A Psychologist Shares How

Jason Wachob

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.