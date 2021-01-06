Participants for this study completed six weeks of training, three times a week, using only the fitness plan called "5BX," also known as the Five Basic Exercises. The plan was created in the 1950's for the Canadian Air Force, it doesn't require any equipment, and it can be tailored to suit anyone's fitness level.

The 11 minute sequence involved 60 seconds of each exercise in this sequence: burpees, high knees, split squat jumps, high knees, and squat jumps. Participants were instructed to move through each exercise at a “challenging” pace. They were also allowed to take short, active recovery breaks (walking) in between, meaning the 11 minute routine technically qualified as high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

When the six weeks were up, participants who had been following the plan showed higher cardiorespiratory fitness than the group who did not exercise.