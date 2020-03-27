mindbodygreen

Close banner
Routines

COVID Moves: 5 Bodyweight Exercises An Olympic Sprinter Is Doing On Repeat

Samantha Clayton, AFAA, ISSA
Olympic Sprinter By Samantha Clayton, AFAA, ISSA
Olympic Sprinter
Samantha, a native of Liverpool, England, represented Great Britain in the 2000 Sydney Olympics in both the 200m and the 4x100m relay events. She is now a personal trainer and group exercise coach through the American Fitness and Aerobics Association (AFAA) and International Sports Science Association (ISSA).
5 Bodyweight Exercises A Former Olympian Is Doing On Repeat

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

March 27, 2020 — 11:28 AM

All the unknowns surrounding COVID-19 are causing uneasiness in homes across the country and the world. As we continue to be vigilant about not spreading this disease further, we can use this time at home to focus on self-care and stay moving.

The body's natural release of endorphins is enhanced during bouts of physical activity, and this surge in happy hormones can boost your mood, increase confidence, and reduce stress levels. Regular exercise can also help improve heart health, bone density, cognition, and metabolic function—not to mention increase muscle mass, tone, and strength. As a former Olympic sprinter, I've found that during stressful times, exercise has the ability to make everyday activities feel a little easier.

And the good news is that you can still work out no matter how much space and equipment you have (or don't have) in your home.

A 20-minute full-body bodyweight routine that you can do anytime, anywhere.

Perform 10 to 12 reps of each exercise. Repeat the exercises 4 times for a complete routine. 

Article continues below

Triceps dip with reach

This exercise targets the backs of the arms and shoulders.

How to: Sit on the floor with your knees slightly bent. Place your hands behind you with your fingers facing your body. Lift your butt up off the floor so that you are supported by your arms and feet. Bend your arms at the elbow until your butt touches the floor then push back up to the starting position.

If you want an extra challenge: As you push up, lift your left leg and reach forward with your right arm.

Pushups

This is a total-body exercise as it requires the use of lots of muscle groups. 

How to: Lie face-down and position your hands palms-down on the floor, approximately shoulder-width apart and near your shoulders. The balls of your feet should touch the ground, and your feet should be just slightly apart. Raise yourself using your arms. Make a straight line from your head to your heels and contract your abdominals to keep your hips from sagging. Lower your chest toward the floor by bending your elbows; hold for a second, then return to the start.

Article continues below

Hands and knees balance with crunch

This exercise challenges your balance and works your abdominal muscles.

How to: Get onto the floor on all fours. Hands should be directly under the shoulders, knees under your hips. Keep your back flat. Raise your right arm forward and your left leg back behind you. Bring your knee toward your chest as you bring your elbow to meet your knee. Do these 10 times, then switch legs.

Squat

This is a functional exercise that works the largest muscle group in the body: your butt and legs.

How to: Stand with feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart, hips stacked over knees, and knees over ankles. Extend arms out straight so they are parallel with the ground, palms facing down. Start by getting into a position as if you are going to sit in a chair. While the butt starts to stick out, make sure the chest and shoulders stay upright, and the back stays straight. Keep the head facing forward with eyes straight ahead for a neutral spine. The best squats are the deepest ones your mobility allows. (Optimal squat depth is when your hips sink below the knees.) Engage your core and, with your bodyweight in your heels, push back up to standing, driving through heels.

Article continues below

Reverse lunge with knee lift

This exercise targets the front and back of your legs.

How to: With your chest lifted, chin up, and abs contracted, take a big step backward with your left foot. Sink straight down so that your back knee points down toward the floor and you are putting pressure on your back left toe. Your front foot stays firm on the floor. As you push back to the starting position, lift your knee up in front of you; hold for a second, then repeat and switch legs.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Samantha Clayton, AFAA, ISSA
Samantha Clayton, AFAA, ISSA Olympic Sprinter
Samantha Clayton is an Olympic runner, personal trainer, and Senior Director of Worldwide Fitness Education at Herbalife Nutrition, where she is responsible for all activities relating...

More On This Topic

Routines

You're Probably Doing Front Lunges Wrong — Here's How To Get It Right

Katie Austin
You're Probably Doing Front Lunges Wrong — Here's How To Get It Right
Routines

A 5-Minute Barre Routine To Strengthen & Tone Your Arms Effectively

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
A 5-Minute Barre Routine To Strengthen & Tone Your Arms Effectively
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Dr. Robin Berzin
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

Craving Comfort Food? This Vegan Sweet Potato Soup Is Hearty & Healthy

Alison Cayne
Craving Comfort Food? This Vegan Sweet Potato Soup Is Hearty & Healthy
Beauty

Does Collagen Work In Topical Serums? Here's What You Need to Know

Andrea Jordan
Does Collagen Work In Topical Serums? Here's What You Need to Know
Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/full-body-bodyweight-routine-from-former-olympic-sprinter

Your article and new folder have been saved!