All the unknowns surrounding COVID-19 are causing uneasiness in homes across the country and the world. As we continue to be vigilant about not spreading this disease further, we can use this time at home to focus on self-care and stay moving.

The body's natural release of endorphins is enhanced during bouts of physical activity, and this surge in happy hormones can boost your mood, increase confidence, and reduce stress levels. Regular exercise can also help improve heart health, bone density, cognition, and metabolic function—not to mention increase muscle mass, tone, and strength. As a former Olympic sprinter, I've found that during stressful times, exercise has the ability to make everyday activities feel a little easier.

And the good news is that you can still work out no matter how much space and equipment you have (or don't have) in your home.