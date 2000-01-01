Olympic Sprinter

Samantha Clayton is an Olympic runner, personal trainer, and Senior Director of Worldwide Fitness Education at Herbalife Nutrition, where she is responsible for all activities relating to exercise and fitness education for members and employees. Samantha, a native of Liverpool, England, represented Great Britain in the 2000 Sydney Olympics in both the 200m and the 4x100m relay events. She is now a personal trainer and group exercise coach through the American Fitness and Aerobics Association (AFAA) and International Sports Science Association (ISSA).