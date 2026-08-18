These Popular Recovery Supplements Did One Thing Better Than Placebo
You know the feeling: two days after a tough leg workout, the stairs suddenly seem personal. That's when a tart cherry shot or recovery powder can sound pretty appealing.
Most of these products are built around anthocyanins and flavanols, plant compounds concentrated in dark fruits like cherries and berries and in cocoa and green tea.
The pitch is that by easing the inflammation and oxidative stress that follow hard exercise, they'll get you back to training sooner. But do they actually help your muscles recover, or just make the soreness easier to live with?
A new review1 put eight of the most popular options to the test.
About the review
Hard or unfamiliar exercise, especially the lowering part of a movement, causes small amounts of muscle damage. You feel it as next-day soreness and a short dip in strength, and it shows up in two blood markers: creatine kinase (muscle damage) and CRP (inflammation).
Earlier reviews had lumped chemically different plant compounds together, so no one could tell which supplement did what.
This team compared eight of them separately, pooling 30 randomized trials that tested an anthocyanin- or flavanol-rich supplement against a placebo.
The trials involved 595 people in seven countries and were published between 2010 and 2026. Tart cherry was the most studied, with 13 trials, followed by tea extracts and pomegranate.
They checked soreness, strength, creatine kinase, and CRP at 24, 48, and 72 hours after exercise, focusing on 48 hours, when soreness usually peaks.
Tart cherry stood out for soreness
Of the eight supplements, only tart cherry and pomegranate clearly reduced soreness compared with placebo at 48 hours.
Pomegranate ranked first, but its benefit disappeared when researchers limited the analysis to trials with better-matched placebo drinks. Tart cherry's results were more consistent, and it was the only supplement linked to less soreness at 24, 48, and 72 hours.
The other supplements (cocoa flavanols, blackcurrant, blueberry, grape, tea extracts, and mixed polyphenols) didn't show a clear advantage. None of the supplements consistently improved strength recovery or lowered creatine kinase or CRP.
In other words, feeling less sore didn't necessarily mean the muscles were recovering faster.
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Soreness isn't the same as muscle repair
This is where recovery gets a little confusing. Muscle soreness is largely a pain response caused by the stress and irritation that follow unfamiliar or intense exercise.
Creatine kinase tells researchers something different, since it reflects changes in muscle fiber membranes and can rise on a different timeline.
So you can feel less sore while your muscles are still dealing with the effects of a hard workout. That's also why a supplement that makes you feel better isn't automatically speeding up muscle repair. These plant compounds aren't likely to directly fix the processes behind strength loss or muscle damage.
What to actually do with this information
If soreness is your main concern, tart cherry is the best-supported option from this review. Pomegranate is worth watching, but the evidence was less consistent.
Just don't expect a magic recovery button.
The studies used different forms, doses, and timing, including juices, concentrates, powders, capsules, beverages, and gels, so there's no established "right" way to take these supplements yet.
And the basics still matter more: get enough food and protein, prioritize sleep, and use gentle movement to ease sore muscles between tough workouts. Those habits do more for long-term muscle health than anything on the supplement shelf.
- For soreness: Tart cherry had the most consistent benefit across time points.
- For muscle recovery: Don't assume less soreness means faster repair or strength recovery.
- For the bigger picture: Sleep, adequate nutrition, and smart training remain the foundation of recovery.
The takeaway
Tart cherry may help take the edge off post-workout soreness, but that's about where the evidence stops. Think of it as a comfort tool, not a shortcut through muscle recovery.