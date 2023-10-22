Caffeine Can Help You Stay Alert — Will You Choose A Latte Or focus+?*
If you’re anything like me, you cope with your midday energy slump by briskly walking (or driving) to your favorite coffee shop for a little pick-me-up. This can be an expensive habit as decked-out lattes or matcha can run upwards of $6 to $8.
And while the commute to the coffee house acts as a bit of a mental break from your day (and some sun exposure, which is a bonus!), the caffeinated drink may not offer the productivity boost you hoped for here.
mindbodygreen’s focus+ supplement is a unique (caffeine-containing) option that is specifically formulated to promote alertness, focus, precision, and productivity.* And, even with premium ingredients, it comes out to be as little as $1.63 a day.†
Now, there is room for both coffee and focus+ in your daily routine (getting up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily is considered to be safe for healthy adults), so it doesn’t have to be an either-or question. And there’s no doubt at this point that caffeine can have a powerful stimulatory effect that can help you feel alert.*
But the targeted approach of focus+ may better suit your afternoon productivity goals (and your wallet). Here's why:
That $6 latte may lead to the jitters
One of coffee's most experienced side effects is the jitters. The jitters happen because caffeine, from any source, has nearly a 100% bioavailability (all of it ends up in your bloodstream). Its full effects kick in around 45 to 60 minutes after consumption. And some people may even experience a crash within a couple of hours.
That could look like dozing off and having problems concentrating—basically the exact opposite feelings of why you’re having caffeine to begin with.
For example, I handle a morning cup of coffee with ease and it is the most important ritual in my morning routine. But an afternoon cup of coffee? Forget it. I’m left feeling fatigued and even more drained.
Oh, and sweetened lattes tack on a sugar-crash
A caramel drizzle this and a pumpkin spice that can also sneak in teaspoons on teaspoons of added sugar into your routine. In fact, a grande pumpkin spice latte has 50 grams (12 teaspoons) of sugar!
If a caffeine crash doesn’t get you, the volatility of your blood sugar levels will surely lead to irritability and dizziness and a subsequent lack of concentration.
$1.63 serving of focus+ delivers all-day energy & concentration without the jitters
So remember how we said the immediate nature of caffeine’s impact (especially from large doses) can lead to some undesirable side effects?
focus+ contains both fast-acting and extended-release caffeine (50 and 100 milligrams respectively). mindbodygreen’s vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira previously told us, “These sustained caffeine release profiles leverage novel absorption technology to level out the increased caffeine levels in your body, leading to longer efficacy, minus the dreaded crash."*
These caffeine sources are 100% plant origin (from whole coffee berry and green coffee beans), so you can feel energizing effects now and throughout the day.*
focus+ also contains four other ingredients that support sustained productivity.*
- L-theanine: This bioactive (that can be naturally found in tea) enhances focus on a given task by promoting attention and working memory.
- Ginseng and guarana: These two plant-derived extracts work synergistically to combat mental tiredness and enhance mood.
- Vitamin B12: This essential vitamin is required for cellular energy production and for certain neurotransmitters.
focus+ can be taken any time of day. If you're looking to avoid that midday crash, try taking it after your morning coffee (maybe between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) so the caffeine will kick in during (potentially) the most tiring parts of your day.
What are customers saying?
The takeaway
Both coffee and focus+ can easily fit into your daily routine. But for those looking to whip through their afternoon to-do list, focus+ is a smart choice.*
And if it’s the outing you love more than the coffee, you can still take short breaks outside, walking, driving, etc. to help clear your head (and use the time you take focus+ as a cue to do so).
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist and mindbodygreen's supplements editor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.