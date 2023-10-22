Skip to Content
Caffeine Can Help You Stay Alert — Will You Choose A Latte Or focus+?*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
October 22, 2023
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
If you’re anything like me, you cope with your midday energy slump by briskly walking (or driving) to your favorite coffee shop for a little pick-me-up. This can be an expensive habit as decked-out lattes or matcha can run upwards of $6 to $8. 

And while the commute to the coffee house acts as a bit of a mental break from your day (and some sun exposure, which is a bonus!), the caffeinated drink may not offer the productivity boost you hoped for here. 

mindbodygreen’s focus+ supplement is a unique (caffeine-containing) option that is specifically formulated to promote alertness, focus, precision, and productivity.* And, even with premium ingredients, it comes out to be as little as $1.63 a day.† 

Now, there is room for both coffee and focus+ in your daily routine (getting up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily is considered to be safe for healthy adults), so it doesn’t have to be an either-or question. And there’s no doubt at this point that caffeine can have a powerful stimulatory effect that can help you feel alert.* 

But the targeted approach of focus+ may better suit your afternoon productivity goals (and your wallet). Here's why:

That $6 latte may lead to the jitters 

One of coffee's most experienced side effects is the jitters. The jitters happen because caffeine, from any source, has nearly a 100% bioavailability (all of it ends up in your bloodstream). Its full effects kick in around 45 to 60 minutes after consumption. And some people may even experience a crash within a couple of hours. 

That could look like dozing off and having problems concentrating—basically the exact opposite feelings of why you’re having caffeine to begin with. 

For example, I handle a morning cup of coffee with ease and it is the most important ritual in my morning routine. But an afternoon cup of coffee? Forget it. I’m left feeling fatigued and even more drained. 

Oh, and sweetened lattes tack on a sugar-crash

A caramel drizzle this and a pumpkin spice that can also sneak in teaspoons on teaspoons of added sugar into your routine. In fact, a grande pumpkin spice latte has 50 grams (12 teaspoons) of sugar!  

If a caffeine crash doesn’t get you, the volatility of your blood sugar levels will surely lead to irritability and dizziness and a subsequent lack of concentration. 

$1.63 serving of focus+ delivers all-day energy & concentration without the jitters

So remember how we said the immediate nature of caffeine’s impact (especially from large doses) can lead to some undesirable side effects? 

focus+ contains both fast-acting and extended-release caffeine (50 and 100 milligrams respectively). mindbodygreen’s vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira previously told us, “These sustained caffeine release profiles leverage novel absorption technology to level out the increased caffeine levels in your body, leading to longer efficacy, minus the dreaded crash."* 

These caffeine sources are 100% plant origin (from whole coffee berry and green coffee beans), so you can feel energizing effects now and throughout the day.*

focus+ also contains four other ingredients that support sustained productivity.*

focus+ can be taken any time of day. If you're looking to avoid that midday crash, try taking it after your morning coffee (maybe between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) so the caffeine will kick in during (potentially) the most tiring parts of your day. 

What are customers saying?

Almost immediately after trying focus+ for the first time, I had one of those "where have you been all my life" moments. I genuinely felt like I'd been missing out. After incorporating this plant-powered nootropic into my daily routine, I truly feel that I'm reaching my concentration and productivity potential throughout the day rather than in short spurts. Instead of a "boost," focus+ delivers both palpable and sustained mind-body energy.*-Emma E (read her full review here)

The takeaway

Both coffee and focus+ can easily fit into your daily routine. But for those looking to whip through their afternoon to-do list, focus+ is a smart choice.* 

And if it’s the outing you love more than the coffee, you can still take short breaks outside, walking, driving, etc. to help clear your head (and use the time you take focus+ as a cue to do so). 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.†This is the estimated cost per day with the current monthly subscription price of $49. A one time purchase of the current $60 will even out to be about $2 a day.
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist and mindbodygreen's supplements editor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.