If you’re anything like me, you cope with your midday energy slump by briskly walking (or driving) to your favorite coffee shop for a little pick-me-up. This can be an expensive habit as decked-out lattes or matcha can run upwards of $6 to $8.

And while the commute to the coffee house acts as a bit of a mental break from your day (and some sun exposure, which is a bonus!), the caffeinated drink may not offer the productivity boost you hoped for here.

mindbodygreen’s focus+ supplement is a unique (caffeine-containing) option that is specifically formulated to promote alertness, focus, precision, and productivity.* And, even with premium ingredients, it comes out to be as little as $1.63 a day.†

Now, there is room for both coffee and focus+ in your daily routine (getting up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily is considered to be safe for healthy adults), so it doesn’t have to be an either-or question. And there’s no doubt at this point that caffeine can have a powerful stimulatory effect that can help you feel alert.*

But the targeted approach of focus+ may better suit your afternoon productivity goals (and your wallet). Here's why: