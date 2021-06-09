The Nutrient-Dense Leftover You're Probably Tossing & How This RD Uses It

We at mbg are all for mitigating food waste, so when we hear of a new sustainable cooking hack, we're all ears. This great one from registered dietician Abby Cannon, JD, RD reminded us that food isn't the only thing that gets wasted in the kitchen; Water is also a valuable ingredient that too often gets washed down the drain.

But it turns out, the water you cook your veggies in really shouldn't be tossed. Here's why: