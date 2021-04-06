The Eco-Friendly Kitchen: 5 Sustainability Hacks You’ll Love

In the last 12 months, we’ve all spent extra time in our kitchens. We cooked, we organized, we reorganized, but did we go green?

With the kitchen being the hotspot of any household, it’s a hub for a lot of waste. Nothing shows that quite like the recycling bin. For us, the major culprit of waste is single-use packaging, and, more specifically: sparkling water bottles. Luckily, SodaStream lets us indulge our sparkling water obsession without the excessive waste that comes with it.

Trading in our mountain of packaging for SodaStream was the first of many sustainable swaps we’ve been making to “greenify” our kitchens. We asked ourselves, if opting for SodaStream as our bubble source can so easily reduce waste — what other sustainable swaps are out there? Turns out… a lot. Here are 5 simple kitchen hacks to make your home just a little more eco-friendly:

Swap out bottles of sparkling water for SodaStream