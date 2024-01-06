Advertisement
101 Questions To Ask Your Boyfriend To Really Get To Know Him—From Sweet To Sexy
You might think you know your boyfriend, but when was the last time you asked him about his childhood, his dreams, or even his biggest turn-on?
In any relationship, it's so important to stay curious about your partner, continuously getting to know them and never assuming you have them all figured out. Whether you've been dating for a few months or a few years, here are 101 questions to ask your boyfriend to get to know him and deepen your connection.
Deep questions to ask your boyfriend
- What do you wish you had more of in your life right now?
- What do you wish you had less of in your life right now?
- Do you want to be more or less like your parents?
- When was the last time you cried?
- Do you talk about your feelings often? Why or why not?
- Who do you feel most comfortable talking about your feelings?
- Who do you feel least comfortable talk about your feelings with?
- What would you be doing if money wasn't a concern?
- What do you want to be remembered for after you die?
- What's more important: science or art?
- What's your relationship to your gender?
- What does masculinity or being a man mean to you?
- What gender stereotype do you wish the world would let go of?
- What does friendship mean to you?
- What do you think is the meaning of life?
- Have you ever been to therapy?
- What's your relationship with your parents?
- What were you like in high school?
- What's your relationship to religion?
- Are you a spiritual person?
- What parts of yourself are you working on right now?
- Do you want kids? Why or why not?
- Do you have any big regrets in life?
- What feeling have you been experiencing the most lately?
- Is there something you care about for which you would be willing to risk your life?
- What is one dream you’d like to see come true this week/month/year?
Relationship questions to ask your boyfriend
- What does it mean when you say "I love you" to someone?
- Do you believe in the concept of soul mates?
- Is jealousy healthy in a relationship?
- Is lying ever OK?
- Is cheating ever OK?
- Have you ever cheated on someone before? Why did you do it—and do you regret it?
- Have you ever been cheated on?
- How would you feel if your partner made more money than you?
- What was your last relationship like?
- What's your usual approach to conflict?
- Have you ever been in love?
- What initially attracted you to me?
- How long does it take you to open up to someone?
- What's your attachment style?
- How connected are you feeling in our relationship?
- What could make our relationship even better?
- What makes you feel most loved?
- How can I be a better partner to you?
- What makes you feel closest to me?
- How have your parents affected the way you show up in relationships?
- Is there anything in our relationship that you’re hoping will change in the future?
- What’s one positive thing you’ve learned from me since we’ve been together?
- What’s something you think I could learn from you?
- Is there anything you haven’t told me because you’re afraid I’d judge you?
- How can I better support you in your personal or professional life?
- What is something you've always wanted to experience together?
- What kind of father would you like to be?
- What's one thing all of your former partners would agree on when it comes to you?
- What does healthy love feel like for you?
- What’s something your parents have taught you about love that you now realize is wrong?
- What are your long-term goals for our relationship?
- What do you fear about our relationship?
Fun questions to ask your boyfriend
- Cat person or dog person?
- Would you survive a zombie apocalypse?
- Would you survive being stranded on a deserted island?
- What's your favorite conspiracy theory?
- What reality TV show would you be on?
- What's your most annoying habit?
- What's the most embarrassing thing in your search history?
- What's your favorite type of music?
- Best concert you've ever been to?
- Worst concert you've ever been to?
- Do you believe in astrology?
- Do you relate to your astrological sign?
- City or country?
- Who's a celebrity that you think is overrated?
- Who's a celebrity that you think is underrated?
- What element do you resonate most with: fire, water, earth, or air?
- What's the best gift you've ever received?
- Where is the next place you'd like to travel?
- If you were an animal, what animal would you be?
- Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?
- What was your first email address ever?
- What's your go-to karaoke song?
- Can you sing a song describing what you think the inside of your brain sounds like?
- If you had to give up one of your senses, which would you choose and why?
- What’s a fun activity you enjoyed as a child that you continue to do now?
- If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would you pick?
Flirty & dirty questions to ask your boyfriend
- What are your thoughts on pornography?
- Morning sex or sex at night?
- Have you ever fantasized about me?
- What's an unusual thing that turns you on?
- How do you define good sex?
- What's your dirtiest fantasy?
- Wildest sex story?
- Boobs or booty?
- What do you find to be the sexiest part of a man/woman/person's body?
- Do you like it when a girl makes the first move?
- What's on your sexual bucket list?
- Lights on or off?
- Favorite sex position?
- What's one of your go-to "moves"?
- What's a sexy gift you'd love to receive?
- What's on your ideal sexy playlist?
- What's the hottest thing someone can say to you in bed?
The takeaway
Next date night plan? Play a round of 20-questions (or more!) cozied up on the couch and giving each other your full attention. You never know what you might learn about your man, even if you've been together for years—and staying curious about each other could be just the recipe you need for relationship satisfaction.
