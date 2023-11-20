Ali Pattillo is a freelance health and science reporter who has written for The Atlantic, Outside Magazine, The Daily Beast, CNN, Inverse, Women’s Running, and other publications.

Originally from Atlanta, GA, Ali received her B.A. from Dartmouth College and graduated from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, Ali was a staff writer on the Mind Body team at Inverse, where she wrote the Strategy newsletter on behavioral science and produced the science podcast, The Abstract. Before Inverse, she reported on the health desk at CNN and helped produce docuseries for Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Ali is passionate about helping readers use the latest science to live happier and healthier lives, whether she’s covering home hormone testing, mental health in firefighting, or the power of social fitness.