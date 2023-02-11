In a recent randomized controlled trial (RCT) from The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers have discovered that an IF diet called Chinese Medical Nutrition Therapy (CMNT) helped some individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D) achieve remission for at least one year2 ! The RCT looked at participants between 38 and 72 years old diagnosed with T2D for one to eleven years.

After the three-month intervention and a three-month follow-up period, almost half (47.2%) of the CMNT diet participants achieved diabetes remission—which was defined as stable hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels less than 48 mmol/mol (6.5%) for at least three months after stopping all antidiabetic medications—while the control group only saw one participant out of 36 (2.8%) achieve remission.

After the one-year follow-up, 44.4% of CMNT diet participants achieved sustained remission. Additionally, medication costs were 77.2% lower in the CMNT group compared to the control group.