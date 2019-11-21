It's an inflammatory, chronic skin condition that happens when your skin cells' natural turnover rate rapidly increases—resulting in dry, itchy, sometimes painful patches. It commonly appears on the elbows, knuckles, and scalp; it can, however, appear anywhere on the body.

The disease affects 8 million people in the United States and usually presents itself between 15 and 25, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation. We don't fully know what causes it, but it's related to the immune system, genetics, and environmental factors, Barr tells us.

"It's thought to be related to an immune system issue with T-cells, specifically T-regulator cells as well as other white blood cells, called neutrophils. While T-cells normally travel through the body to defend against foreign substances, such as viruses or bacteria, if you have psoriasis, the T-cells attack healthy skin cells as if to heal a wound or to fight an infection," Barr says. This triggers the increased production of healthy cells, resulting in the lesions. "Dilated blood vessels in psoriasis-affected areas also create warmth and redness," she says.

That's why it's vital to address inflammation in your treatment, as noted above.