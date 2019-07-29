The 3 Ingredient Inflammation-Fighting Iced Tea You're Gonna Wanna Sip All Summer Long
Pretty much everyone in wellness is obsessed with a good turmeric latte, and why not—turmeric is renowned for its anti-inflammatory benefits and features an earthy, addictive flavor mixed with an Insta-worthy bright orange color. But the warm drink can be a bit too hot for the sweltering days of summer, which is where this three-ingredient chilled concoction comes in.
Each ingredient in this drink packs a wallop of wellness. Let's explore what they bring to the table.
Turmeric
The star, of course, in all of its fiery glory, is turmeric. "Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory herb that's been used for centuries to treat a variety of ailments," explains Jessica Cording, a registered dietitian and mbg Collective member. "Turmeric's active compound, curcumin, has been extensively studied for its disease-fighting potential and preventive health benefits." It's been shown to increase antioxidant capacity and help fight free-radical damage, boost your immune system, prevent and treat cancer, protect your heart, boost your mood, and help stave off long-term neurodegenerative diseases. Not bad for one little root.
Ginger
Ginger is actually a cousin of turmeric—that's why the knobby roots look so similar (from the outside, that is!). "Ginger's stomach-calming, anti-inflammatory effects have made it a go-to remedy for thousands of years to ease GI discomfort," Cording explains. It boosts digestion; eases nausea and motion sickness; helps fight infection; eases joint, muscle, and period pain; helps support healthy blood sugar levels; and more. Like black pepper, it helps increase the bioavailability of curcumin, the therapeutic compound in the turmeric.
Lemon
Lemons are wonderful sources of vitamin C, which can help support heart health. It's also been found in a few studies to be protective against cancer. Because this recipe has you leaving the skin on, you also reap all of the benefits of the essential oils, which include quelling inflammation, increasing memory and concentration, decreasing anxiety, and more.
How to make turmeric ginger lemon iced tea.
Peel and roughly chop 2 tablespoons each of the turmeric and ginger root. Cut 3 organic lemons in quarters, leaving the skin on, then top the mixture with 8 cups of freshly boiled water. Cover and let steep until it reaches room temperature, then transfer to the fridge and let continue to steep for at least 12 and up to 24 hours. Strain and sweeten with maple syrup to taste. Store in the fridge and enjoy for up to a week!
