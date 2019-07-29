The 3 Ingredient Inflammation-Fighting Iced Tea You're Gonna Wanna Sip All Summer Long

Pretty much everyone in wellness is obsessed with a good turmeric latte, and why not—turmeric is renowned for its anti-inflammatory benefits and features an earthy, addictive flavor mixed with an Insta-worthy bright orange color. But the warm drink can be a bit too hot for the sweltering days of summer, which is where this three-ingredient chilled concoction comes in.

Each ingredient in this drink packs a wallop of wellness. Let's explore what they bring to the table.