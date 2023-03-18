3 Types Of People That Should Definitely Be Taking Vitamin D Daily
Vitamin D is one of those supplements that we all feel like we probably should be taking. As mindbodygreen’s supplements editor, I can confirm that pretty much everyone (yes, really!) could use more vitamin D.
Let’s start with some facts:
- Almost 30% of U.S. adults1 have clinical vitamin D deficiency and a whopping 41% are insufficient in this essential vitamin.
- If that’s not enough to get your attention, leading wellness experts consider true sufficiency—i.e., optimal vitamin D levels—to be significantly higher than the clinical definition (more on that phenomenon in a moment).
- In terms of dietary intake, 93%2 to 100% of the U.S. population is failing to get enough vitamin D on a daily basis.
So yes, the majority of Americans could benefit from vitamin D supplementation. But for the sake of this article, I’ve broken it down even further. Let’s dive in.
Anyone that desires thriving health.
Simply surviving isn’t enough—mindbodygreen readers want to truly thrive in all aspects of their health and well-being! If you’re looking for a nutrient that can help support nearly every aspect of whole-body health, then vitamin D is your guy.*
Vitamin D receptors are found in just about every cell in the human body, which means vitamin D has a critical role in brain, bone, muscle, hormone, digestive, and heart health (to name a few).* Seriously, the wide range of vitamin D benefits is nothing short of astonishing.
But here’s the catch: Your body needs ample vitamin D to help support these vital functions, and research shows that the cutoff for clinical sufficiency [i.e., 25(OH)D levels of 30 ng/ml or higher] simply doesn’t cut it. Endocrinologists and other leading health experts say we need levels at or above 50 ng/ml to help our bodies thrive in the way they deserve.
If your latest vitamin D blood test was below 50 ng/ml, it may be time to consider supplementation.
Physically active individuals.
Whether you’re an athlete training for your chosen sport, a dedicated weightlifter, a seasoned yogi, or a mom running after and lifting young kids, physical activity requires strong muscles and bones. Thanks to its role in calcium homeostasis, vitamin D is vital in maintaining healthy muscle mass, bone density, and overall musculoskeletal integrity.*
If you’re moving more than the average American (which is fantastic for your whole-body health in its own right) you should consider taking a daily vitamin D supplement to ensure the strength of your structural body.*
Adults over 65.
As we age, the efficiency of our bodies’ endogenous vitamin D conversion diminishes. Specifically, it’s more difficult to:
- Convert sunlight into vitamin D
- Convert circulating vitamin D into its active, hormone form
In short, older adults have a more difficult time both reaching and sustaining vitamin D sufficiency. Taking a high-potency vitamin D supplement can help folks over 65 achieve truly healthy vitamin D levels.*
What to look for in a vitamin D supplement.
Before you begin your hunt for a quality supplement, you should know that vitamin D supplements are not all created equal.
Here are a few key criteria you should look for:
- A high-potency dose of 5,000 IU (to help you reach and maintain that golden standard of 50 ng/ml)
- Vitamin D3 (rather than D2, which is the inferior form)
- Added fats to enhance bioavailability
mindbodygreen’s vitamin D3 potency+ delivers these premium features, including added organic oils (ie., flaxseed, avocado, and olive) to ensure optimal absorption and eliminate the need to take your vitamin D with a snack or meal.*
The takeaway.
When considering the entire market of dietary supplements, we can honestly say that vitamin D is beneficial (and even necessary) for the vast majority of people. If you’re interested in finding a vitamin D supplement that fits your unique health needs, check out mindbodygreen’s guide to choosing the best vitamin D supplement for you.
