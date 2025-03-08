Skip to Content
Beauty

Prone To Dry Or Dull Skin? 3 Underrated Tips To Help

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
March 08, 2025
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

A few things are true about genuinely radiant skin: It’s adequately hydrated, has a strong barrier, and receives inside-out support. Without any one of these factors, an even-toned, glowing complexion will look a bit, well, lackluster. 

Achieving the glow takes time and dedication for many people, especially those prone to dry or dull skin at the start.

To come, three underrated tips to help you take your skin from parched to prime. 

1.

Don’t dry your face with a towel

This hack is both simple and free: Don’t dry your face with a towel after cleansing. Instead, let the water soak into your skin and air-dry. When your face is just a bit damp, apply your serums and moisturizers. 

If you’re using hyaluronic acid serums (or any humectant moisturizer with aloe, glycerin, or HA in them) this will actually help the formula perform at its best.

See, these ingredients hydrate the skin by pulling water into your epidermis, so the more water to pull, the better. That being said, you shouldn’t apply retinol or chemical exfoliants to damp skin, since they don't need water in order to penetrate the dermis. In fact, water could create a buffer layer that stops those actives from doing their job.

Instead, let your face air-dry completely before applying your retinol or exfoliants, followed by moisturizer. 

2.

Sip your hyaluronic acid, too

Speaking of hyaluronic acid, did you know you can ingest it, too? If not, here’s a quick breakdown: You naturally have hyaluronic acid in your skin, which is why you can find HA in many skin supplements. The benefits go beyond skin health, but topically you can expect: 

  1. Increased skin hydration
  2. Fewer visible fine lines1
  3. Increased skin plumpness 

Some of these supplements also contain ingredients like collagen, vitamin C, biotin, and other skin-supporting players to really plump and smooth the skin. To ease your search, check out mbg’s top picks for hyaluronic acid supplements, along with a deeper dive into full-body benefits. 

3.

 Wash your face with cold water

Cleansing your skin with hot water, be it in the shower or at the sink, can dry it out. Hot water has the ability to strip the natural, protective oils and lipids from your skin, which. is why derms recommend washing with lukewarm water. 

However, a cold rinse can actually help relieve dry and irritated skin. "It can reduce irritation, itching, or redness, helping to calm atopic conditions," noted board-certified dermatologist Ava Shamban, M.D., founder of SKINFIVE, as a cold temperature can help reduce inflammation. Just make sure the temperature remains chilled, not freezing, as you don't want to completely shock the skin.

The takeaway

Let's review, shall we? For those prone to dry skin, letting your face air-dry instead of patting it with a towel may help preserve moisture. You can increase bounce by ingesting hyaluronic acid supplements, and you can ease irritation by rinsing your face with cold water. Another reason your skin could look dull is that it’s just plain dehydrated—here’s how to tell

