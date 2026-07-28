The Truth About Probiotic Soda — They're Often Overhyped
You're at the grocery store and you opt for one of those cool new aesthetically designed prebiotic soda. Maybe it's instead of your normal Coke. Or maybe you gave up soda long ago, but are now drinking these "better for you" versions gain. Regardless, you feel good about the choice—it says "gut health" right on the label, after all. It maybe even goes as far as to tout "no added sugar."
We hate to burst your bubble, but according to a new analysis, what's on the can of these popular prebiotics sodas doesn't always match what's inside it.
The soda study
You probably don't need us to tell you—I mean, just walk into any grocery store—but these prebiotic sodas are extremely popular.
In fact, market research shows that prebiotic sodas have become one of the fastest-growing beverage segments in the U.S. The account for an estimated $777 million in sales in 2025. That's a lot of soda!
This reflects how much consumer appetite has grown for drinks that promise a functional benefit beyond basic hydration. This is why researchers wanted to investigate whether these sodas actually have the advantages they promise.
What did they include in their "prebiotic soda" list?
- Researchers analyzed 108 prebiotic sodas launched in the U.S. between 2021 and 2025, using data from the Mintel Global New Products Database.
- They defined prebiotic sodas as carbonated beverages that contain fiber and feature the term "prebiotic" in the product name, packaging claims, or ingredient list.
- The team compared their nutritional profiles to regular sodas, diet sodas, fruit drinks, and flavored sparkling waters introduced during that period.
The findings were presented at NUTRITION 2026, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition.
Less fiber, more sugar
Here's what the researchers found:
- On average, a 12-ounce can of prebiotic soda contained about 35 calories, 5 grams of sugar, and 5 grams of fiber. This puts them lower in calories and sugar than regular sodas and fruit drinks, but higher than diet sodas and flavored sparkling waters.
- Nearly two-thirds of prebiotic sodas also contained non-nutritive sweeteners — ingredients like stevia — compared to just 12% of regular sodas.
- And some products labeled "no added sugar" still contained around 10 grams of total sugars, sourced from ingredients like juice.
The fiber picture is more complicated.
- While prebiotic sodas did contain more fiber than other beverage categories, the range was wide: anywhere from about 2 to 9 grams per can.
In the U.S., there's no regulatory definition tying the word "prebiotic" to a specific fiber amount, which means a product can carry that label even if it contains a relatively small dose.
"Many products include nutrition and functional claims that may overstate their nutritional quality," said Carlos R. Soto Díaz, MPH, a PhD candidate who led the research, in a press release. "This raises concerns that such claims may create a 'health halo,' leading consumers to believe the product is healthier than its overall nutritional profile suggests."
A health halo, in other words, is when a a positive-sounding health claim, like "prebiotic," "gut health," or "no added sugar," shapes how healthy we perceive an entire product to be, even when the full picture is more nuanced.
This term can apply to other products too, like milk alternatives and plant-based meat.
RELATED READ: A Cheat Sheet For Eating 30+ Grams Of Fiber Every Day
How to actually evaluate a prebiotic soda
The point of this research isn't to tell you that prebiotic sodas are bad for you, because they're not. If you regularly drink sugary sodas or juice, swapping in a prebiotic soda could meaningfully reduce your daily calorie and sugar intake. They might also add a bit of fiber in the process, making it a reasonable trade. But if you're already reaching for sparkling water or other low- or no-calorie drinks, whether switch to a prebiotic is an upgrade is less clear-cut.
"While certain types of prebiotic fibers have been shown to support gut health, the extent to which the amounts found in these beverages provide meaningful benefits is still unclear," Soto-Diaz says. "Any potential benefits should be considered alongside the product's overall nutritional profile, including calories, sugars and non-nutritive sweeteners."
To figure out what you are really getting in your prebiotic soda, the researchers suggest skipping the front-of-package claims and going straight to the Nutrition Facts label to look for these four things:
- Check total sugars, not just added sugars. A "no added sugar" label does not mean sugar-free.
- Look at the fiber amount. More isn't always better if you're sensitive to certain fibers, but a higher number (closer to 9g) gives you more of the prebiotic benefit many of these sodas claim to have. If you want to support gut health through fiber, whole-food sources remain the most reliable route.
- Note the sweeteners. If you're trying to avoid non-nutritive sweeteners like stevia or monk fruit, check the ingredient list. Nearly two-thirds of prebiotic sodas contain them.
- Consider what you're replacing. The healthfulness of any drink depends partly on what it's standing in for.
The takeaway
Prebiotic sodas aren't a scam, but they're not a shortcut to gut health either. The label "prebiotic" has no regulated minimum fiber requirement in the U.S., which means the actual benefit you get varies widely by brand.
The low dose of fiber in these sodas won't negatively affect you, but the finding is a good reminder us that these whole foods are still your best bet to reliably get fiber. If you are having trouble meeting your fiber goals, check out our RD-approved guide to the best fiber supplements.