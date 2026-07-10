These "Healthy" Foods Are Sneakily High In Undesirable Additives

The idea that plant-based automatically means cleaner or simpler doesn't hold up when you look at the labels. The more a product is engineered to taste like meat, dairy, or fish, the more additives it tends to contain. That's not a reason to avoid plant-based foods, but rather a reason to read the label the same way you would with any other packaged product. And remember, whole plant foods will always have the shortest ingredient lists. For everything else, a quick scan of the back of the pack is worth the extra few seconds.