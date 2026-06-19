A New Review Says We've Been Thinking About Dairy All Wrong
For decades, the conversation about dairy has come down to one thing: saturated fat. Whole milk got a bad reputation, low-fat versions were recommended, and many people quietly swapped their lattes and yogurt bowls for plant-based alternatives, assuming they were making a healthier choice.
A new narrative review1 published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition suggests that framing may have been too narrow all along.
About the review
Dairy has long been studied through a reductionist lens: researchers isolate a single nutrient, like saturated fat or calcium, and draw conclusions about the whole food.
But a growing body of nutrition science is pushing back on that approach. This review set out to investigate what researchers call the "dairy milk matrix," which is the idea that you can't understand milk's health effects by looking at its ingredients one at a time.
The authors define the food matrix as the combination of that food's physical structure and its nutritional and bioactive profile.
Rather than asking whether saturated fat is good or bad, the review examined how the full package of fats, proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, and bioactive compounds in milk work together, and how that structure shapes digestion, absorption, and long-term health outcomes.
The review also compared dairy milk to plant-based alternatives and examined what happens when individual components of milk, such as calcium supplements or whey protein, are used in isolation.
Fermented dairy shows the most consistent health benefits
The review draws on two large Swedish prospective cohorts tracking more than 100,000 people over up to 33 years.
Women who consumed more than 300 mL per day of non-fermented milk had a higher risk of ischemic heart disease, regardless of milk fat content, while fermented milk showed no such association in either women or men.
The review also cites a systematic review of 108 studies, which found consistent health improvements with fermented milk consumption across cardiovascular disease, mortality, type 2 diabetes, bone, and gut health—with the strongest benefit being improved lactose tolerance.
On calcium and plant-based milks, the review surfaces two important distinctions.
Food-based calcium and supplemental calcium don't appear to behave the same way in the body. Two meta-analyses suggest supplementation may raise cardiovascular risk in post-menopausal women, though the authors note those studies weren't designed to investigate this specifically.
And of more than 250 plant-based beverages analyzed, only 70% of calcium-fortified products reached cow's milk calcium levels, vitamin and mineral fortification was present in just 13.1% of products, and only 7% contained nothing but water and plant-based ingredients.
What this means for how you eat dairy
The review's findings point to a few practical shifts in how to think about dairy, not a wholesale change in what you eat, but a reorientation around which forms of dairy you prioritize and where you source key nutrients.
- Prioritize fermented dairy. Yogurt and kefir appear to offer the most consistent health benefits. Fermentation reshapes the milk matrix, generates new bioactive compounds, and may reduce components in non-fermented milk linked to less favorable cardiometabolic outcomes.
- Get calcium from food, not supplements. Milk, yogurt, and other dairy foods deliver calcium alongside phosphorus, protein, lactose, and the milk fat globule membrane, a combination that supports efficient absorption and may have a protective effect on the heart that isolated supplements don't replicate.
- Read plant-based milk labels carefully. Nutritional profiles vary widely across products, and these beverages are not nutritional equivalents to cow's milk. This is especially relevant for young children, where replacing whole milk with plant-based alternatives can have serious consequences for growth and development.
If you eat dairy regularly, the evidence here suggests leaning toward fermented forms and whole food sources of calcium over supplements.
The takeaway
A new narrative review argues that dairy's health effects can't be understood by looking at saturated fat alone.
The full food matrix, including how its fats, proteins, minerals, and bioactive compounds interact, shapes how dairy behaves in the body.
Fermented dairy products like yogurt and kefir show the most consistent health benefits, food-based calcium appears to be a more heart-protective option than supplemental forms, and plant-based milk alternatives vary widely in nutritional quality and are not equivalent to cow's milk.