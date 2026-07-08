Are Sugar Substitutes Sabotaging Your Health? Here’s What The Science Says
For decades, artificial sweeteners have been positioned as the smarter choice. They give you all of the sweetness of sugar, but none of the calories.
But new research is raising serious questions about that assumption, and it's not the first time sweeteners have come under scrutiny. Researchers found that these sweeteners may be associated with higher risk of type 2 diabetes and certain cardiovascular disease outcomes, and that even in the short term, they appear to have measurable effects on blood sugar regulation. And the effects may all come down to the bacteria in our gut.
What are non-nutritive sweeteners?
Non-nutritive sweeteners (NNS) are synthetic or naturally derived compounds that provide sweetness without significant calories. You may know them better as "artificial sweeteners," though that term technically refers only to the synthetic ones.
The most commonly used NNS include aspartame (found in Diet Coke and many sugar-free gums), sucralose (Splenda), saccharin (Sweet'N Low), and stevia (derived from the stevia plant and increasingly used in "natural" products). Erythritol, often used as a bulking agent in commercial NNS packets and products, is also common.
These sweeteners show up in a wide range of everyday foods and drinks like diet sodas, flavored waters, protein bars, low-calorie yogurts, sugar-free candies, and even some condiments and sauces. Because they're calorie-free, they've long been recommended as a tool for weight management and blood sugar control, particularly for people with or at risk for type 2 diabetes. That claim is now under scrutiny, with new research contradicting that recommendation.
What the new research found
Researchers conducted a narrative review of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and cohort studies examining how NNS affect cardiometabolic health, which encompasses heart health, blood sugar regulation, and related metabolic markers. They also analyzed 21 studies that compared NNS directly to non-caloric alternatives, a design that isolates the sweeteners' effects rather than just the impact of cutting calories.
The researchers focused specifically on the gut microbiome as a possible explanation for how NNS might be causing harm. The observational data, drawn from large cohort studies tracking people's diets and health outcomes over time, revealed that NNS intake, as well as intake of each commonly used sweetener individually, was associated with higher risk of type 2 diabetes and certain cardiovascular outcomes.
One of the most detailed datasets came from the NutriNet-Santé cohort in France, which tracked more than 100,000 participants and quantified individual NNS intake from all dietary sources. Compared to non-consumers, people who consumed above-average amounts of NNS had a 9% higher risk of total cardiovascular disease, an 18% higher risk of stroke, and a 69% higher risk of diabetes.
Interestingly, different sweeteners showed distinct risk patterns. Aspartame was linked to higher stroke risk, while acesulfame potassium and sucralose were each associated with higher coronary heart disease risk. All three were associated with elevated diabetes risk.
The gut connection
One of the more compelling threads in this research is the role of the gut microbiome. The researchers assessed the gut as a potential pathway through which NNS might be affecting metabolic health, and the evidence suggests it's a real one.
Non-nutritive sweeteners appear to alter the makeup and behavior of gut bacteria. Since the gut microbiome plays a central role in how the body processes food, regulates blood sugar, and manages inflammation, disruptions to that ecosystem can have downstream effects on metabolic health. Research on how specific sweeteners affect the brain and gut points to a growing body of evidence that these compounds are not biologically inert.
A key piece of evidence comes from a clinical trial that tested four NNS—sucralose, saccharin, aspartame, and stevia—in 120 healthy adults who were not regular NNS users. Using detailed gut microbiome analysis and repeated blood sugar testing, the trial found that sucralose and saccharin (but not aspartame or stevia) significantly raised blood sugar levels. Each of the four NNS distinctly altered the gut microbiome's makeup and how it functioned. When stool from participants who had the strongest blood sugar responses was transplanted into germ-free mice, those mice showed impaired blood sugar regulation, supporting a causal link between NNS-driven microbiome changes and metabolic effects.
The trial also found that individual responses to sucralose were shaped by each person's pre-existing gut bacteria, suggesting that the effects of NNS may be personalized, not uniform across all people.
The blood sugar problem
Beyond long-term cardiometabolic effects, the research also points to short-term effects NNS may have on how the body handles blood sugar.
Across 16 clinical trials involving 888 participants, NNS were found to raise fasting insulin, which is the amount of insulin circulating in your blood when you haven't eaten. Elevated fasting insulin is an early warning sign that the body is working harder than it should to manage blood sugar. The research also found that NNS raised average blood sugar levels over time, measured via a standard blood test called HbA1c, which reflects roughly three months of blood sugar trends.
Elevated fasting insulin and higher long-term blood sugar are established risk factors for type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
One clinical trial found that sucralose impaired insulin sensitivity only when consumed alongside carbohydrates, not when consumed alone. This suggests that the way sweeteners interact with other foods may matter for blood sugar, and that the real-world context of consumption (a diet soda with a sandwich, for example) could be more problematic than sweeteners consumed in isolation.
A note on erythritol
Erythritol is a sugar alcohol that is increasingly being used as a "natural" sweetener, and is commonly used as a bulking agent in commercial NNS packets, including those containing stevia and other tabletop sweeteners.
A study cited in the review found that higher blood levels of erythritol were associated with a significantly higher risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, including heart attack and stroke. The researchers also found that erythritol made platelets (the cells involved in blood clotting) more reactive and promoted clot formation in laboratory and animal models. Healthy volunteers who consumed erythritol saw a marked and sustained rise in blood erythritol levels.
Given how widely erythritol is now used, often without being prominently labeled, the researchers called for more investigation into its cardiovascular and clotting effects.
The reverse causation question
Observational studies like these can't fully rule out what researchers call reverse causation. The concern is that people who are already at higher risk for diabetes or heart disease may be more likely to choose low-calorie, sugar-free products in the first place, meaning the sweeteners aren't necessarily causing the problem.
It's a fair critique, and the researchers acknowledge it. But it doesn't fully explain things. The randomized controlled trials in this meta-analysis, which are designed to control for exactly this kind of confounding variable, also found harmful effects on blood sugar markers. When people were randomly assigned to consume NNS versus a calorie-free alternative like water, the harmful effects still showed up.
What this means for you
Given the potential NNS have to cause harm, caution is warranted. But the researchers aren't suggesting you swear off every product that contains stevia.
Instead, think of this study as a reason to reconsider the assumption that sugar-free automatically means healthier. Here are a few practical takeaways for your daily life:
- Don't treat "zero calories" as a green light: The absence of calories doesn't mean the absence of physiological effects. Your body and your gut bacteria still respond to what you eat and drink.
- Watch for erythritol on ingredient labels: It's commonly used as a bulking agent in products marketed as "natural" or "zero-calorie," including many stevia-based sweeteners. Given the emerging cardiovascular data, it's worth being aware of.
- Reduce reliance on sweetened products overall: Whether the sweetener is sugar or a sugar substitute, training your palate away from intense sweetness is a long-term win for metabolic health.
- Be especially thoughtful if you're managing blood sugar: If you have prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, or a family history of either, the evidence here is a reason to talk to your doctor about sweetener use and intake.
The takeaway
The real shift this research prompts isn't swapping one sweetener for another, but rather questioning the premise that calorie-free is consequence-free. The evidence now suggests that non-nutritive sweeteners interact with your gut microbiome in ways that can affect blood sugar regulation, and can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
The science isn't fully settled—the researchers called for more clinical trials to strengthen causal understanding—but the accumulated evidence is enough to warrant a second look at the "healthy swap" we've been making for decades.
And if you use sweeteners regularly, it's worth checking your fasting insulin and blood sugar levels with your doctor. Not because you're in imminent danger, but because early metabolic changes are far easier to address than late ones.