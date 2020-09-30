When mbg developed probiotic+ with supplement manufacturer Thorne, we purposely included two billion colony-forming units of Bifidobacterium lactis HN019 (B.lactis HN019). The probiotic strain has been shown to support regularity by decreasing intestinal transit time.* Translation: the less time poop spends traveling through the digestive tract, the less likely it is for gas to build up in there.

The gas-reducing benefits may not be noticeable straight away. In fact, it can take about two to three weeks for the effects to show up.* Generally, lower gastrointestinal issues, like constipation, irregular bowel movements, and flatulence (aka gas), will start to lessen by the second week.* By week three? Abdominal pain should also be in check, especially for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), research suggests.*

All in all, these gut-friendly bugs enhance the health of the gut microbiome, and therefore help ease the discomfort of unwanted gas.* While the timeline will vary by person, many mbg reviewers raved about the positive results. Here's what they have to say: