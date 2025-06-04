Oh, the joy of walking into a nail salon greeted by the colorful wall of lacquers. Selecting your polish du jour is half the fun! You know what's not so fun? Chipping said polish just days later. It's a fate I've begrudgingly come to accept as I clack away on my keyboard, until I received a manicure at JINSoon's Tribeca spa: After a week, my emerald tips remained just as glossy as when I stepped out of the salon. After two, they still remained completely chip-free. What was this sorcery?! I had to ask Jin Soon Choi, editorial manicurist and founder of JINSoon, to learn more.