Your Pisces Season Horoscope Just Dropped—And It's Full Of Surprises
We've officially entered the homestretch of the astrological year, with Pisces season now underway and signs of spring beginning to emerge. As the last sign of the astrological year, Pisces represents sensitivity, spirituality, and psychic intuition—and this year, Pisces season is definitely going to be interesting.
Namely, the next four weeks feature a dizzying Mercury retrograde, a full moon lunar eclipse, and Jupiter wrapping up its recent retrograde. Here's what to know ahead of time.
Pisces season begins February 18
After the past four weeks of Aquarius season, which included plenty of socializing, logistical analysis, and big-picture thinking, you might be ready for a change of pace.
The good news is, you're sure to get it as the sun moves into the watery realm of Pisces until March 20, encouraging us all to slow down, go deeper, and recharge our intuitive batteries.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this time of year is all about aligning your mind, body, soul. "Compassionate Pisces stirs your deepest wells of empathy, all while stoking your creativity and intuition. Tune in to your subconscious and turn that inner dialogue into music, art, or healing words that help others," the twins suggest.
Just watch out for blurry boundaries, especially with Mercury retrograde on the horizon. As the twins add, "While your compassion runs deep, be mindful of pulling people onto your lifeboat who don’t want to be saved. Escapism will be tempting (and sweet!), but know your own limits to avoid falling down a slippery slope."
Mercury retrograde throws us a curveball
Don't say we didn't warn you! The year's first Mercury retrograde arrives this Pisces season from February 26 until March 20.
If you need the refresher, Mercury rules communication, information, technology, travel, and intellect—so when it spins retrograde, all of those areas of our lives are affected. Think miscommunications, delays, technological difficulties, and yes, potentially hearing from exes and other characters from the past.
And with this Mercury retrograde occurring in Pisces, it could be even more difficult to see things as they are. Reality will feel malleable, but also fragile. Expect confusion, overactive imaginations, and potential lulls in inspiration.
Your prerogative? Stay grounded and don't let your imagination carry you away. It's best to hold off on making any big plans or moves until the retrograde period ends, when you start seeing things more clearly.
March's full moon features a lunar eclipse
With it being Pisces season, that means the full moon will be in Pisces opposite sign, Virgo. And this time around, the full moon is also bringing a lunar eclipse along with it.
The full moon will be on March 3, and according to the twins, lunar eclipses heighten the energy of the full moon itself. "It's a time to embrace endings and let go of things that are no longer serving you—ready or not," they explain.
And keep in mind that eclipses often bring about abrupt shifts and even twists of fate. "A situation or person can literally be 'eclipsed' out of your life," the twins note, adding that while it can be jarring, these intense illuminations allow us to see people (and ourselves) in a new light—and force us to deal with our shadows.
In Virgo, this full moon eclipse reminds us to strive for progress over perfection, as well as tending to our foundational needs. Think basic routines like your sleep schedule, the quality of food you're eating, keeping your home tidy, and managing stress. Take time to declutter your physical and mental space, and if certain habits aren't working for you anymore, this is the time to let them go.
The planet of luck finally resumes forward motion
Jupiter is the planet of luck, growth, and abundance in astrology, but the great benefic has been retrograde since November 11 of last year. Luckily for us, it's finally resuming its course on March 10, which should bring a much-needed surge of optimism.
With Jupiter in nurturing and protective Cancer, we may have all been feeling a bit over-protective (of ourself and our own POVs), hesitating to let our guards down or entertain different perspectives. But after four months of introspection and inner work, we're ready to move forward once more.
Cancer is a highly sensitive sign, just like Pisces, so with the planet of luck moving direct here, you'll want to listen to your emotions and follow your heart.
The new moon dares us to dream
With just a couple days left of Pisces season, the last big astrological happening to watch out for is none other than the Pisces new moon on March 18. And it's just in time for the astrological new year!
New moons are a time to set intentions and plant seeds for the future, so this couldn't be a better opportunity to get super clear on what you'd like to see happen over the next six months, and even the next year.
This is also an excellent moon to connect with the more mystical, spiritual side of life, according to the twins, as well as collective consciousness, and your dreams. Pisces knows all too well that we create our own reality, and this new moon reminds you to dream even bigger.
The takeaway
As we prepare for the spring equinox and the astrological new year, Pisces season gives us four weeks of heightened intuition, sensitivity, and creativity. Use this energy to ignite your inspiration, daring to dream bigger and creating the life you want to see as we enter a new season.
Even with Mercury retrograde in the mix, this Pisces season is shaping up to be progressive, hopeful, and future-oriented.